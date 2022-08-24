Ghanaian residing abroad using social media to denigrate and insult all Akans

Opinions of Wednesday, 24 August 2022

Columnist: Rockson Adofo

Why are some Ghanaians never objective but choose to throw dust into people’s eyes through the abundance of their overflowing foolishness and lies? No wonder that Ghana is wobbling in stagnation of one step forward, two steps backwards; giving chance to the politicians to flay the nation’s thin economic skin clean to the bone – “Ya we nnam pa no nyinaa a ma aka dompe” (we have chewed all the meat (flesh) only to leave the bone), courtesy of former President John Dramani Mahama.



There is this Ghanaian with his own social media TV or platform who has been ranting and raving like a mad dog infected with rabies. He talks like a person without an iota of common sense in his being and devoid of any least ability to analyse situations, let alone, doing so critically.



He has every right to criticise President Nana Akufo-Addo for forming a friends and family government. He has every right to criticise him for failing to fight official corruption but rather overseeing it ramified. He can criticise him for absolute failure to energise his government through reshuffle and shuffling out, who cares?



There are many things he can criticise the president and the NPP government for that discerning Ghanaians may side with him but for his diatribe against Akans for supporting, instead of rejecting, Nana Akufo-Addo, is a punch below the belt and actually very stupid of the guy.



I am for Ghana first before a political party. My allegiance is to Ghana but not to any individual(s) or political party hence I shall never foolishly be supportive of any individual or political party when they are not pursuing policies and programmes of collective benefit to Ghanaians and the nation. I shall not defend rogues that are in power or government to pursue their parochial selfish interests.



However, I shall never support anyone who for their undisclosed or open political affiliation, jealousy and sheer wickedness or little-mindedness, will try their hardest to defame others. I shall not support those who deliberately throw dust into people’s eyes to cause public disaffection for those they consider as their enemies with the aim of gaining advantage to attaining their hidden agenda.



How on earth will an honest Ghanaian who belongs to a tribe, castigate Akans for being stupid and tribalistic for the fact they support President Nana Akufo-Addo, a member of the Akan tribe? It is only a fool like that young man in question who will do that.



Are only the Akans that are tribalists for the reason of voting massively the New Patriotic Party (NPP)? What about the Northerners and the Voltarians who on the other hand vote in their greater numbers for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) because it is headed by a member of their extraction? Are they tribalistic, and if yes, why were they spared the insults as heaped on Akans?



Yes, the economic situation in Ghana is critical, extremely unbearable for almost everyone except the rich ones and those that have dubious means to enriching themselves. But to make it appear as though the problem is unique to Ghana because of the mismanagement of the economy by President Nana Akufo-Addo and his government makes the guy a questionable character.



He lives abroad but because of his narrow-mindedness and difficulty to read and comprehend situations and their causes as are published daily in the newspapers in the white man’s countries, he does not understand that the whole world economy is in crisis. The current economic meltdown is a worldwide phenomenon, if that guy cares to know.



If he does not understand that Ghana’s economy has been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing Russia/Ukraine war, then the guy is unfit to sit behind cameras to record anything for public consumption.



Yes, the large size of the government and certain commissions and omissions by the president and his government may have contributed to the nation’s current economic woes, however, the harshest economic problem facing the country has come about or made worse by the Covid-19 and the Russia/Ukraine war.



Briefly, do Ghanaians know the percentage of worldwide need of, or consumption of, petrol and gas produced by Russia? Do Ghanaians know the percentage of world consumption of wheat and fertilizer produced by Ukraine?



If because of the war such commodities can no longer be produced and shipped or supplied to the world, creating artificial shortage, will their prices not go up as is clearly defined by the economic principle of demand and supply?



Going down to the level of laymen in economics, let it be known to them that in the year of plentiful harvest of corn, the price of corn goes down to the appreciation of consumers. The reverse is true when in the lean season not much corn is produced.



Similarly, prices of petrol and gas, wheat and fertiliser, etc., have gone up because of the war. They cannot be produced and shipped in larger quantities, unlike when there was no war. This has a ripple effect on all other commodities and services. Therefore, for an unlettered Ghanaian who but is lucky to have a camera filmed himself to come and sit on social media chatting rubbish is just unfortunate.



If he does not know the damage the Covid-19 and the Russia/Ukraine war have done to Ghana and the world, then he had better move into the jungle to reside with the wild beasts where there is no accountability for ones actions.



I find the guy very repulsive by the nonsense he is spewing, chastising Akans for supporting President Nana Akufo-Addo.



Yes, in the era of former President John Dramani Mahama at the presidency, assuming without admitting, conditions of living were a bit better than now. That not notwithstanding, were there any Covid-19 pandemic or any pandemic with same magnitude of fatality and destruction as the Covid-19 as well as a war that affects major indispensable commodities as petrol, gas, wheat and fertilizer? No and no!



That guy should come again but next time, making more sense.



I think I should not spend my precious time on him if not to expose his shallowness, stupidity and absurd diatribe against innocent people.





He can campaign for John Mahama, for all I care. Nevertheless, to come out conspicuously to exhibit his ignorance by way of insulting Akans and failure to understand the reasons behind the current harsh economic situation Ghana is beset with, is inexcusable!



I had not wanted to give him any publicity by publishing the video on his diatribe against the Akans but for the public to understand better why this article, I have decided to publish his video. From the 38th minute segment into the video till the end, you will see how shamefully but boldly the guy is lambasting Akans, especially the Ashantis, for an alleged expressed view on northerners by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah.







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O5e8xIxtQjY