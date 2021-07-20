Ghanaian politicians, why are you so greedy without any compassion for the common people?

Opinions of Tuesday, 20 July 2021

Columnist: Joel Savage

Politics in Ghana is a lucrative business for politicians to amass wealth and enjoy with their families.



It is never meant for the common people, the fact that Ghanaian politicians continue to adapt circumstances to their own interests and deriving personal benefit from everything.



I remember in Ghana, our mothers make sure the children are fed before they eat. Our parents don’t have a good sleep if the children lack something they have to provide.



This is not available in Ghanaian politics today because the impure thoughts of politicians make them cunning, deceptive, and corrupt.



Instead of concentrating on priorities, beneficial projects, such as the building of schools, hospitals, or upgrading the already built schools and hospitals, Ghanaian politicians rather concentrate on which political party has to rule the country and allowances for their spouses.



Despite all the vast mineral resources, the high unemployment, what the Ghanaian government is interested in is introducing multiple new taxes and increasing the price of fuel, adding more punishment to the hopeless situation of the common people.



Ghana like all African countries, needs a president, ministers, members of parliaments, etc, that’s why we have them but actually, they don’t know what to do.



They can’t even explain their own functions, let alone create jobs. They only contribute to the complete waste of Ghana’s precious resources.



There are many schools without proper desks, chairs, and computers, there are hospitals that lack beds, the right medical equipment, and the roads are bad in the country, yet the Ghanaian government ignores all these problems to waste the money on things that are not essential to the general public.



Many parts of Ghana has neither electricity nor good source of drinking water, yet the politicians don’t care. Nonetheless, the evil they are sowing today, will be a burden on the next generation, including your children and great-grandchildren.



In any good country, an effective government must first begin to address the issues of unemployment in the country and introduce measures to adjust the unstable economy because the entire country’s foundation is the economy.



However, that’s not the solution in Ghana today. They rather want loans for cars.



Watch carefully, it is no longer a matter of concern to the Ghanaian government, including the politicians and members of Parliament to fight against corruption because Ghanaians are no longer interested in their political lies and deception.



Even the ‘Messiah’ who promised Ghanaians to protect the public purse is even more corrupt than his predecessors, therefore, corruption has affected every infrastructure in the country, leading to an unemployment crisis and an infinite hopeless economy.



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is corrupt to the extent that he keeps every politician in his government, that is involved in political scandals because he is afraid they will expose him.



With this kind of politics, Ghana will always be seen as a ‘shit-hole country,' and above all, a country without a future.



If you are smart, you will know this because that power they have is to steal a lot of money but not to improve the lives of the poor people or repair those bad roads killing the people.