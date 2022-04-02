Ghana's pairing with Uruguay: Will it be a revenge or a double agony? I think it will be the latter

Opinions of Saturday, 2 April 2022

Columnist: Akumbobe Robert

The excitement following Ghana's qualification for the world cup over Nigeria was cut short yesterday following the group that we found ourselves. Being put in a group with Portugal and Uruguay, it will be a difficult task for the black stars without a substantive coach to come out.



Many are still optimistic that, just like the 2010 world cup, we will come out without injuries. Let us now look at the enemy within the group, Uruguay. The pain caused by Suarez is still fresh in our minds though we have forgiven him.



So we ask, can the black stars avenge for us or it will be a double agony?



It will be the most difficult game for us in the group. I say this because of the mentality that both teams will be bringing into the game. To Ghana, it will be an act of revenge, they will be playing with the mind that we have the ability to beat you anytime, anywhere, but you cheated and had your way the last time.



To Uruguay, they will be proving their point that they did not just cheat the last time, but they have the ability to beat us. This will even be difficult given that the mastermind of the whole episode (Suarez) is still on their team.

His compatriot such as Asamoah Gyan and Stephen Appiah are longer with the black stars.



I sincerely believe that Uruguay will carry the day and prove its point strongly. You may say, I am not patriotic, but the bad news is that African teams do not represent the continent well at that level. We are still priding ourselves with the team that is able to come out of the group stages.