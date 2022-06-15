Ghana's national aging policy: Where are we in terms of implementation?

Opinions of Wednesday, 15 June 2022

Columnist: Jonathan Aseye Nutakor

The United Nations predicts that by 2050, 80 percent of the world's elderly people would reside in developing countries. In order to plan for population aging, developing countries must pay close attention to this demographic shift. A great concern is that the majority of developing countries would be confronted with rapid population aging while having inadequate economic and social resources.



Ghana, like many African countries, is said to have a youthful population. However, just as population aging has become a global concern, Ghana's situation is no exception. From 1990 to 2000, the older adult population increased from 4.9 to 7.5 percent. By 2050, Ghana's population of older adults is predicted to grow by at least 6.3 million people.



In Ghana, the National Aging Policy was promulgated in July 2010 with the goal of reintegrating older adults into mainstream society and enabling them to participate fully in the country's development process. According to the Ghana Statistical Service (2012), the National Aging Policy will address poverty, health challenges, living environments, and other significant aspects of older adults' well-being.



Given the existing socio-economic difficulties among Ghana's older adults, particularly in rural areas, it is disappointing that the National Aging Policy has yet to be financed and implemented. For instance, the great majority of the elderly (about 85 percent) do not own their homes, live in rural areas with limited economic opportunities, and rely on public toilets; the question is how accessible are public toilets for the elderly in Ghana.



A number of important issues are identified in the National Aging Policy, but implementation has been delayed. As a result, the National Aging Policy has not received the kind of attention required to have a meaningful influence on the lives of Ghana's older citizens. The Ghana National Council on Aging, which is supposed to be the body that will make sure the National Aging Policy is properly implemented, hasn't been set up yet.



According to the Ghana Statistical Service (2012), the growing number of older adults in Ghana might have a significant consequence on all spheres of life. According to the 2020 World Health Statistics report, the average life expectancy in Ghana is 62.5 years for males and 64.4 years for females, an increase from 57.0 years in 2000 (WHO 2020). Similarly, the fertility rate declined from 6.4 children per woman in 1988 to 4.2 children per woman in 2014.



In Sub-Saharan Africa, there is a limited specialty in geriatric medicine. Like Ghana, most underdeveloped countries prioritize maternal and infant health. A comprehensive health delivery plan and specialized care for older adults are absent in Ghana. For instance, practitioners offering geriatric care have inadequate geriatric training and certifications.



At the moment, it is not known how many trained geriatricians are currently offering care to the elderly in Ghana. Most older Ghanaians reside in rural areas without adequate healthcare facilities such as clinics and hospitals for the elderly and rural population.



Healthcare facilities are often far away from rural residents. This is exacerbated by poverty, which prevents rural older adults from accessing formal healthcare. All of the aforementioned point to the need to prioritize and expedite the National Aging Policy's implementation.



In comparison to other African countries, Ghana is one of the few that has put in place policies to support older adults. The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), and the LEAP (Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty) program are examples of these policies.



These policies and initiatives were developed to help the elderly and decrease poverty. Poor and unhealthy conditions for older adults remain high, even after the implementation of these programs. Existing programs have significant structural challenges and must be expanded to better serve older adults.



The elderly were defined as those aged 60 or 65 in the 2010 Population and Housing Census. Those aged 70 and above, on the other hand, are exempted from paying NHIS premiums, leaving those aged 60–69, who are mostly poor, out.



What purpose does it serve to exempt those aged 70 and above from paying insurance premiums when the Population and Housing Census defines aged as those aged 60 or 65 and above? What benefits do people in the gap receive, or are they left to their own fate since they are not included in the specified age group?



While the SSNIT payroll-based program is open to all employees, it excludes older adults who have mostly worked in the informal sector and are therefore unable to participate. Thus, most Ghanaian private/informal sector employees do not contribute to SSNIT.



The L.E.A.P program helps the poor elderly receive everyday services that improve their quality of life. Each year, they are provided an allowance that is distributed at least four times. The LEAP does not cover all elderly Ghanaians, but only those without producing ability or very sick. However, most elderly Ghanaians are poor, particularly in rural areas. How long is the three-month allowance sustainable, especially for rural residents who are elderly and dependent? The program's plans are inconsistent and often delayed.



Having a serious discussion about aging is long overdue. Our present Head of State, as well as all of his predecessors, are above the age of sixty. Although we are technically ruled by the old, it appears that young and zealous people are fighting for their rights. Maybe some of the older adults are doing well and don't care about the rest of their classmates and friends who are living in a rural areas and aren't getting help.



The younger generation owes it to our older adults as a moral obligation to honor and improve their living conditions. We must acknowledge that the society in which we live now was built by past generations, some of whom are still alive. Over the course of the country's development, older adults in Ghana have made major contributions, which they continue to make in both the formal and informal sectors.



Providing older individuals in Ghana with the opportunity to contribute to the social, cultural, and economic growth of the country would elevate the country as a whole, ensuring that no age group is left out. For the sake of their well-being and dignity, we must make every effort to ensure that they have access to high-quality health care and a safe living environment.