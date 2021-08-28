Ghana may face the threat of hunger after four more years for Nana Akufo-Addo

Opinions of Saturday, 28 August 2021

Columnist: Joel Savage

It is very likely that Ghana may face hunger, which will lead to multiple forms of children’s malnutrition and life-threatening sicknesses if the NPP government doesn’t make progress or increase its efforts to fix the country because the number of hungry people, including children in Ghana, is increasing daily.



The lack of proper agricultural equipment, fertilizers, and climate change is already undermining farming in Ghana, however, corruption, the incompetence of the government and the high rate of unemployment could also be possible factors to the threat of hunger.



It is not only temperature anomalies, damage to agricultural production and late or early rainfall seasons, which can lead to food insecurity.

Corruption, incompetence, and the lack of good leadership are also some of the factors that attribute to the prevalence of hunger in many third-world countries.



If prices are constantly rising, then there is inflation in Ghana. We must begin to ask ourselves, how many people can afford to have the right food they want every day? And in a country that nothing can be done to keep prices down that is enough to warn anyone about serious economic doom.



The introduction of the new taxes, including the COVID tax, has automatically increased the prices of every commodity in Ghana. Many can’t afford to buy flour to bake bread, food to eat and many others, which eventually can lead to hunger in the country. As a matter of fact, there is already hunger in Ghana.



Since the value of the Ghana currency has fallen, people have to pay a lot for few commodities; such harsh situations affect only the common people but not the politicians. This is one of the reasons the NPP’s Communications Director, Yaw Buaben Asamoah, says Ghana is not hard.



Due to massive corruption, such politicians have built walls around them, therefore, they and their families don’t know what suffering is because apart from their salaries, they enjoy many benefits, including free fuel.



This is a fact, poor leadership and corruption are some of the causes leading to hunger, therefore, Ghana needs effective and industrious leadership to prevent such a disaster in a country that is blessed with so many resources, including gold, diamond and bauxite, yet millions of people are suffering.