Ghana is ‘broke’: We need a rescue team

Opinions of Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Columnist: CDG-GH

Caucus for Democratic Governance, Ghana,(CDG-GH) is convinced that Ghana is “Broke”. We are also of the view that no amount of money given to Akufo Addo's Government can rescue the collapsed economy.



The truth is that Ghana received over three billion dollars from IMF and related financial institutions during the Covid-19 pandemic. This was the highest amount given to any country in West Africa. Besides Akufo Addo has borrowed more than any Government in the 4th Republic, and yet the economy has sunk into an abyss. The cedi is now the worst currency in Africa and the second worst in the world.



Solution.



To find the solution to our economic woes, we have to find the problem. The problem, by evidenced analysis, is bad management and incompetence, which require the President and his government to resign. How much money Ghana gets from IMF or borrows from elsewhere will neither change the economy nor the condition of the suffering people.



1. As long as the management team is incompetent and ignorant of National and International financing ethics,



2. as long as dishonest practices and lies erode the people's confidence, no amount of money from the IMF can rescue the economy.



We need a fresh team with innovative ideas and practical economic know-how. Leadership and competence in economic management have nothing in common with speaking flowery English with Anglomania flare; but have more to do with vision, intelligence love for country and people, and prudent dissipation of funds. These components, sadly, are missing in Akufo Addo's leadership.



ICU.



The destructive elements :



1. Mismanagement of the economy,



2. consistent plundering of the public purse,



3. unprecedented corruption,



4. misplaced priorities,



5. gross incompetence,



6. careless misuse of taxpayer's money,



7. flights in luxury jets,



8. inability to reduce appointees, and reshuffle the cabinet, are all signs of a collapsed economy being resuscitated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).



In spite of ICU, the arrogant and incorrigible agent of Imperialism is still digging deep in the wrong direction, playing the lotto with Ghana card registration, and changing National Security heads, all in an attempt at possibly rigging the 2024 elections; oblivious of possible total destruction of Ghana and her economy.



National Debt.



Ghana is “Broke” and bankrupt with high debt distress. Life is difficult. Cost of living is high, and food prices are high, reducing the quality of life.



Prices of fuel, water, and electricity are higher than normal. Inflation of 31.7%, is the highest inflation in Africa. The free fall of the cedi continues unabated, with GHC9 to a dollar.



Our National debt is GHC400 billion, out of which 30 billion went into the Finance Minister`s Data Bank for negotiating the loans. It is therefore not surprising, that all three International Rating Agencies have downgraded Ghana's economy for high indebtedness, corruption, lack of confidence in the economy, and possibly for printing fake currency notes.



Serious Reminder.



We seriously remind the government and its leadership that they should listen to the voice of the people to whom the country belongs, who voted them into power, and who pays them with their taxes. These voices are asking for a change.



The voice of the people is the voice of God. The Voices are calling on Nana Addo :

1. to stop buying the V8 salon cars, stop the building of the Cathedral, stop the luxury lifestyle and a plethora of misplaced priorities.



2. to restore the quality of our Democracy;



3. to restore citizen confidence;



4. to restore investor confidence;



5. to restore Rating Agency confidence;



6. to restructure the economy to reverse the Import driven economy into a productive driven economy;



7. to restore the neutrality of the Judiciary, Police and Army;



8. to change Economic Team and sack the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta. He has no clue. He is working to fill his pocket.



The Solutions above are required to turn the economy in the right direction. Since your policies and National Plans cannot reverse the prevailing mess and destruction, we advise you to resign and give the baton to a new team.