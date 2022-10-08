Ghana has become a country without rules and future

Opinions of Saturday, 8 October 2022

Columnist: Joel Savage

The rising number of foreigners, particularly Chinese, and certain Ghanaians who work together to harm the country's ecology, eco-system, and water bodies without being punished has also led to an increase in criminality that goes unpunished.



Probably a lot of people want to live in an anarchic nation because they get to enjoy impunity, but the reality is that criminals' negative deeds also harm decent and honorable citizens because an ungoverned nation is doomed to bloodshed, crime, and political turmoil.



Most Ghanaians are devout Christians and Muslims who regularly attend public worship services for God or Allah. They pray for Ghana to become a great country every day, but no one is willing to talk about the crimes and corruption that have increased more under the present NPP government than under any previous one in Ghana.



Despite its wealth in natural resources, such as gold, cocoa, diamonds, manganese, oil, and other precious metals, Ghana lacks access to adequate healthcare, a functioning judicial system, employment opportunities, and other basic necessities. As a result, the impact on the populace has been one of human misery and poverty.



The current president, Nana Akufo Addo, has appointed judges who only serve him, rather than the people, which has made the fight against corruption and crime in the country unproductive. Ghana could have had outstanding legislation that might alter the country.



Imagine a president who campaigned on a platform of tax cuts but instead chose to raise taxes through the illegitimate E-Levy system. After the implementation of the new tariff, it failed, but the terrible news is that it has ruined numerous mobile businesses nationwide.



When the president, Nana Akufo Addo, pledged to safeguard the public's money, he also pledged to fight corruption. Instead, by including corrupt politicians in his ministry, like the president's spokesperson Eugene Arhin and the journalist Paul Adom-Otchere, he has made corruption legal in the nation.

Since many politicians in the nation, including the president, are alleged to be supporting crime, the war against illegal mining in Ghana has been fruitless and unsuccessful. Citizens' faith in the legal system is weakened as a result, eroding the legitimacy of our criminal justice system and the gravity of our security legislation.



It would be an understatement to call the criticism of the NPP ruling class that has been directed at them unreasonable in light of the instances of incompetence, inefficiency, and corruption that we have seen in Ghana in recent years. The president, Nana Akufo Addo's reputation is damaged by the simple notion that crimes may be committed and people can get away with them or with very little punishment.



For the nation's productive fabric to modernize and regain the competitiveness that is the prerequisite for economic and social success, justice is a crucial infrastructure. As a result of Ghana's lack of a justice system, the country has devolved into a lawless one with no hope of the future.