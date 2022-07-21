Ghana has become a country where money is more important than the life of a dying person

Opinions of Thursday, 21 July 2022

Columnist: Joel Savage

Years after the continent of Africa attained independence, the majority of its nations, particularly those in sub-Saharan Africa, have relatively subpar health care systems. Ghana might be one of them since a lack of funds might cause someone to pass away from a non-life-threatening illness.



Life is meaningless in Ghana since you can't get a job, gain hospital admittance, or even get an ambulance to transport you to the hospital when you need one to save your life because either you didn't pay a bribe or there isn't enough money to buy gasoline for the ambulance.



You'll realize how hopeless Ghana is as a nation if you take all of these factors into account. Before rescuing someone whose life is in danger, who supplies fuel for an ambulance? The focus should always be to preserve lives before putting money first, yet a woman who had labor problems and couldn't afford to pay GH 600 for fuel had to die.



Ghana is not a civilized nation since such events would never take place there. It is abundantly obvious that the state of that nation has worsened, with the health and educational sectors among the infrastructure that has been affected. Why do medical professionals ask for money before saving someone's life?



It is obvious that there are issues in Ghana, and frequently, the same politicians who insist that everything is fine and in order under their administration do so only out of a desire to hold onto power and indulge in their ingrained culture of corruption.



The average Ghanaian is left to suffer and languish in poverty after standing in the sweltering heat to vote for their individual leaders in the hopes that it will help them. Many educated people have been unemployed for years, and even when they do find work, they may not be able to pay the bribes that employers demand in order to hire them.



What would happen to Ghana if it had no gold, cocoa, diamonds, or other natural resources? Despite having all these advantages, Ghana's ordinary people find life to be intolerable, which has resulted in a high percentage of unemployment and criminality nationwide.



Ghana's leadership dilemma is still a problem because of political divisions. For instance, the NDC government had a number of unfinished projects when the present administration took office, including hospitals. But when the NPP government took office, they declined to finish them.



Since the NPP government took office more than six years ago, the country has seen a significant increase in debt. However, despite this, the government has not built any projects on par with those undertaken by the previous administration, and, more importantly, they are unable to account for the debt.



Health "is a condition of total physical, mental and social well-being, and not only the absence of disease or disability," as stated by the World Health Organization. This implies that health affects all facets of life, including the physical, social, and mental ones, but that in Ghana, money trumps health.



In many developing nations, life expectancy has grown, but on the African continent, chronic diseases including cancer, diabetes, malaria, and cardiovascular disease remain a concern.



I have already stated that our health system would always be a graveyard or the final place to visit before entering the unknown as a ghost unless a law is established in Ghana to forbid politicians from receiving medical treatment abroad.