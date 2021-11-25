Ghana and LGBTQI+ issue

Opinions of Thursday, 25 November 2021

Columnist: Israel Gbaffah

It is getting harder and harder for a small country like Ghana to be hit with the issue of LGBTQ+. I don't think the leadership of the nation could have envisaged that one day lesbian and homosexual right could try to plunge their government into oblivion.



The confusion is either to accept it by giving the right to the few LGBTQ+ who are hiding in the shadow of nonentity allowing some people to wear unidentified mask to speak for them or to majority willing and excited to sign the anti-gay bill which is laid before parliament.



Ghana as a small nation and is composed of three strong religious groups. These groups see lesbianism and homosexuality as the highest form of sin against God, the gods and the spirits of the land. These religious bodies are the Christians, the Moslems and the Traditionalists. They perceive lesbians and homosexuals as anathema to the land.



In the religious bid to declare LGBTQ+ abomination and punishable by law, the later thought the former is hating and therefore acting anti social. In the news since 2008, were the dirty scratches of the G8 countries urging the smaller nations to allow LGBTQ+ right. Is Ghana going to fall for sin or are going to fight to remain anti-gay? Is a question on my mind and I hope is also occurring to you.



It is evil to be confused in your choice between good and bad. Good pays great reward whilst bad brings evil consequences. History and world occurrences depict how nations fall and the only way nations fall is to be lax in the face of evil. Nations who have accepted gay rights have had evil pandemic sweeping through their midst. Germany, United States, Miami, Canada, Spain, South Africa to name but few have degraded sex before the creator by allowing sin to permeate into marriage.



The Holy Book says, God will not allow sin go unpunished. The repercussion of sin is death. The arch enemy of man who deceived the first parents Adam and Eve is still on the verge deceiving people by launching attack on marriage. LGBTQ+ is against the principles of marriage and Ghana must fight her own way out.



It is the dawn of Ebola, Anthrax, HIV/AIDS and COVID-19 associates. In this moment, God anticipates that we humble ourselves before Him instead of continuing doing evil against him. He is the God of justice and He will not hesitate to destroy those who destroy the earth.