Ghana, Korea gained independence in March

Opinions of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Columnist: Zinleri Richard

Ghana and Korea both gained independence from colonial oppressors in the month of March. A symbolic month for the two countries.



In the year 1919, right after the Paris Peace Conference, (in this conference, president Wilson proclaimed 'self-determination') many Korean patriots thought that independence is not far from fetch. During this period, Korean students studying in Tokyo published a statement demanding freedom from colonial rule at the time of heightened tensions.



March 1, marked the new movement that brought about liberation to the people of Korea.



The March 1st Movement, also known as the Sam-il (meaning 3-1) Movement (In Korean language: 삼일 운동); this was a protest movement by Korean people and students calling for total independence from Japan amid fierce protest which forced assimilation into the Japanese way of life.



At the time, thirty-three (33) Korean cultural and religious leaders issued a proclamation that received boosting support from thousands of students and civilians in Seoul the capital city.



It was archived, that, there were over 1000 demonstrations in many other cities concurrently.



These Korean protesters were brutally suppressed in the heat of the demonstration, in the observation of Korean historian Park Eun-sik, it was reported that about 7,500 were killed and 16,000 were wounded, and 46,000 were also arrested.



Folks, as you read on, bear in mind, that, these brutal circumstances were among the earliest public displays of Korean resistance during their colonial rule by Japan from 1910 to 1945.



Significantly, the event occurred on March 1, 1919, hence the movement's name, literally meaning 3-1 "Three-One Movement" or "March First Movement" in Korean. It is also sometimes referred to as the "Man-se" Demonstrations (written in Korean as 만세운동 or Manse Undong in English).



As many people in Korea take a break from work, school, and other activities just to commemorate the day; this day is more than just a national holiday. In fact, the March 1st Independence Movement was a turning point in Korean history. It birthed a nationwide civil protest or an independence movement against colonial oppression by Japan.



Fast forward, it eventually led to the establishment of the Provisional Government of the Republic of Korea, hence, Korea broke the chains of Japanese colonial oppression.



On this day, from the shores of Ghana (a country that shares in colonial oppression history), we wish the Korean people a happy and prosperous life, and may this never happen again.



Patriotic Regards!

Zinleri Richard, is a Ghanaian residing in the Republic of Korea.