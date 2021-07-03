Ghana Football: An experience worth living

Opinions of Saturday, 3 July 2021

Columnist: Eric Bibiebome Contributor

Few sports are as engaging as football in Ghana and so every weekend, many Ghanaians tune their televisions and radios to their local sports networks to catch the Ghana premier league games.



While following a soccer game on either radio or television can be exciting, watching a live game at the stadium can be super exciting. The factors that may attract people to watch soccer matches in our stadiums vary.



For some soccer fans, attending a stadium may just be another opportunity for them to see their favorite players and also support their darling teams or clubs. I love football and I love Accra Hearts of Oak but my decision to spend a part of my weekend at the stadium goes beyond just cheering my darling club.



It’s the little things that attract me more to the stadium. Those little things surrounding the Ghanaian game that may appear insignificant and are usually not captured by the cameras or in commentary but largely add to the drama at our various stadiums rather bring me closer to the true Ghanaian soccer identity.



While some people’s stadium experience starts from the moment the referee blows his whistle on the pitch, mine typically begins in some old rickety Tata bus which usually convey supporters from the Kaneshie Market to the Accra Sports stadium for a small charge.



Yes! That is where I prefer to kick start my game. Life in these ancient buses, for me, is as important as the game itself. In the bus, I get every insider information of happenings in my darling club from some diehard fans.



I also gather interesting information about the opposing teams. There is also review of the game at hand and discussions of player selection for the match. The usual latest football gossips and rumors are not left out. I sometimes get amazed at some of the wild allegations that are spewed out in the bus and surprisingly, nobody questions them once they are not against my club. In the bus, we instill beliefs in one another that our team is the greatest on planet earth and not even the likes of Barcelona or Real Madrid can match up to us.



As the bus meanders left and right through the ministries streets, you can see fans dressed in club colors shouting and chanting our slogan, Phooobia!



At this point, a whole set of different feeling begins to dawn on me. Once we arrive at the stadium, everybody is on his or her own. Outside the stadium is a whole world of life and business activities. There are times the tickets surprisingly get finish and the only way to get some is through third-party sellers usually at higher prices.



In case you would want to show your support by wearing any of the club’s paraphernalia, just on the pavements, you will see some proudly displayed on the ground. How I wish Hearts of Oak can benefit from these sales by creating mobile vans around the stadium where fans can buy these paraphernalia directly from the club!



In the stadium, I strategically choose where to sit as every part of my sitting position has a special effect on me. I generally prefer to bury myself in the middle of the popular stands where the most zealous and fanatical fans often are.



Form the top, I can see fans with painted faces and bodies of club’s colors running up and down as if they are possessed. Trust me, such persons hardly watch the match. Club’s flag and big banners of some star players are hanged down from the front metal barricades.



A section of the fans are also seen with radio gadgets monitoring events in other league centers especially, the match of our perpetual rivals, Kumasi Asante Kotoko. The atmosphere is always charged with loud discussions, gossips, wild rumor, and some unfound allegations about our rivals.



You can also pickpockets of information about the Malam or Juju man’s prediction on the game and who is going to score first. While all these are going on, the gyama groups do what they are known best for. There is singing and chanting of some great tunes specially composed for my Club. Naturally, a part of my body responds to the gyama songs once in a while.



As the players and officials begin to appear from the tunnel, the chants and roar from fans become loud enough to render the ear drums useless. The players’ entry onto the pitch is usually accompanied by some drama with superstitious explanations.



The players may appear with white handkerchiefs tied around their wrists as they refuse to be touched by players from the opposing teams. Sometimes, which team enters the pitch first is a big deal. Bouquet of flowers are sometimes presented to opposing teams. These dramas are usually applauded by the majority of the fans which leaves me wondering, who says the Ghanaian is not superstitious? As the referee blasts his whistle for the game to commence, every fan becomes a coach. Not a single mistake from players goes without someone explaining how it should have been done.



Trust me, some of the fans can be extremely inpatient and very temperamental. The very player who is cheered by a fan can be openly screamed at and insulted for making an unforgivable mistake. Some of the open insults can really be touching and same time humorous. The referees, also have their own share of the insults if things do not go our away. We the fans have our own interpretation of the rules of the game. Everything must go our way. When a goal is scored, the stadium goes mad! The atmosphere becomes crazy and electrifying.



Every phobia fan becomes your brother. This is an experience you do not get from watching television or listening to radio.



Apart from the match itself, the gyama songs, the celebration of goals, the juju rumors, and the abusive words rain on players, referees, and coaches, halftime refreshment comes to compliment my whole stadium experience. Ghanaians do not joke with their chops at all.



Almost everyone eats something on matchday at the stadium. I can always picture the smoke from the fires of the Abotsi sellers. Grabbing a stick or two of roasted meat and combining it with drinks is enough to boost me up for the second half of the game.



Half-time is also a moment when I make new friends and also engage in discussions around the match, politics, and other trending social issues.

Winning a game is always a great climax. After the match, nothing matters again, not even the players’ autographs. My way back home is full of reflections of how I once again experienced the true Ghanaian soccer culture.