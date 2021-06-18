Gamal, Sekou, Samia Nkrumah, when shall I meet you?

Opinions of Friday, 18 June 2021

Columnist: Joel Savage

Many people worldwide, dream of connecting with someone in life or meeting certain people they like because, for a long time, they have been accustomed to those people for a particular reason.



How I wish one day, I will get the opportunity to meet the children of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, a nationalist and one of Africa's greatest leaders, whose philosophy, vision, and detailed work, impacted not only his country Ghana but the entire African continent.



Without Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana has no history. He was the kind of a leader who conscientiously did his job and deservedly achieved success with other known political figures, after a long battle with the British colonialists to secure Ghana's independence.



When Ghana attained its independence in March 1957, I was just a two months old baby, born in January, and was only nine, when in 1966, Kwame Nkrumah was overthrown. Thus; I never had any chance in my life to have a glimpse of Osagyefo.



My late father, Justin Kodwo Savage, who was then a journalist at Guinea Press, now Ghanaian Times, was with Nkrumah on many of his foreign trips, to cover the events for the newspaper. He told me many stories about him and the assassination attempts on his life.



In my teens, I became more interested in the leadership of Nkrumah and the role he played in African politics. The help he gave to other African leaders such as Ahmed Sekou Toure of Guinea and Patrice Lumumba in Congo.



Lumumba was later murdered by Belgium and America's CIA when the country attained its independence. Belgium is still recovering decades after losing Congo and the fact that Nkrumah liberated Congo, Belgium has denied Ghana its embassy till now.



France also didn't take Guinea's independence humbly, they were mad. Eventually, the France government took everything from the African country, including all the furniture in the State House back to France.



Speaking about the past of Africa, Nkrumah resolutely denied the colonial myth of inferiority of Africans, that they "did not invent the wheel or writing", that they "have no mathematics or art," and never had statehood.



Nkrumah recalls that it was Africa that was the birthplace of man, it was in Africa that emerged and for several millennia a great Egyptian civilization developed.



He spoke about how the British government sought to impose a democratic constitution on independent Ghana, many of whose provisions severely limited its sovereignty and freedom.



Speaking for the socialist path to the progress of Ghana, Nkrumah sought to translate abstract ideological formulas and appeals to a simple and understandable language.



He wrote: "We are achieving full employment, the provision of well-organized homes, and equal opportunities for the entire people to receive education and develop a culture to the highest level.



One day, while writing one of the articles about Kwame Nkrumah, I was thrilled and said to myself, “If you never had the chance to see the great Osagyefo, he had children; you can meet one day because they are great and intelligent too in the image of their father.”



It is true that many wished to become a millionaire, have mansions, luxury cars, and jewels. I am not interested in riches, after all, what shall it profit a man to gain the whole world when you will depart from this world without all those riches you fought for?



I may meet one of them one day, or probably it may never happen, however, one thing I believe is whatever a man’s desire is, once it’s a good thing, that faith will let it materialize.



Where ever you are today, Gamal, Sekou, and Samia Nkrumah, there are always people that love you because of what your father stood for and I am one of them.