Opinions of Saturday, 10 September 2022

Columnist: Justice Reuben Adusei

Galamsey in the Ghanaian local parlance is translated as “Gather them and sell.” Technically put, this is further explained as illegal small-scale, gold mining in the confines of Ghana. People who are engaged in this illicit trade are termed as “galamseyers.”



In fact, these are people who perform illegal gold mining vis-à-vis legally permitted mining companies. Digging small pits, tunnels, and sluice by hand (manpower) are the main activities involved in this illicitly performed business.



It is, however, indispensable to state that, the concept of fighting against the menace of galamsey was re-ignited by President His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo in 2017 when he made it clear that, he was willing to put his presidency on the line to ensure we (Ghanaians) win the fight against ‘galamsey’.



Absolutely, this was a proud statement made by the president, indicating his willingness and seriousness in the fight against this societal canker.



Now, the question, “ galamsey fight; Are we winning or losing it as a country?” is a type of question that needs a thorough analysis to arrive at a comprehensive conclusion as far as Ghana, our beloved country is concerned which this article seeks to achieve and address.



To be able to answer this pregnant question raised above, the following issues must be brought to the front burner:



Positivities (Wins)



President’s open commitment



As demonstrably indicated in the president’s speech in his public engagement over the years, he has profusely shown commitment to fighting against the menace of ‘galamsey’ in the communities of Ghana. However, it can be said that to ably show commitment in dealing with a situation in itself is indicative of the fact that, the situation is half-solved.



It is attested to the fact that, in the quest of H.E President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to fight against ‘galamsey,’ he has constituted several taskforces such as Operation Vangurad, Operation ‘Galamstop’ and others charged with the responsibility of fearlessly clamping down on the actors and operators of ‘galamsey.’



Several arrests and prosecutions



It is common knowledge that, as a result of the hard work of the anti-‘galamsey’ taskforces set up by the president in 2017, several arrests and prosecutions have been recorded in the process of flushing out these ‘galamseyers’ from the system. Among the several arrests and prosecutions of these ‘galamseyers’ is a Chinese woman Aisha Huang.



In 2018, this Chinese national, Aisha Huang was arrested after her reported involvement in illegal mining in Ghana.



Mass Destruction/Burning of Excavators and Other Mining Machinery



Lucidly, in the news report on national television stations, there have myriad instances of excavators and other mining machinery seized from ‘galamsey’ sites being burnt into ashes for the general public to see. However condemnable this action is, it is also an indication of the government’s level of seriousness, commitment, and ferociousness in clamping down on the menace of ‘galamsey’ in this country.



Negativities (Loses)



Deportation and Re-Arrest of the Chinese National, Aisha Huang



According to the assessment of many a Ghanaian, the government clearly seems to have lost the fight against the ‘galamsey’ menace relative to the recent happenings in that agenda. Notable among such Ghanaians are Ace Ankomah and Kwesi Pratt Jnr. However, recently, the private legal practitioner, Ace Ankomah asserted in a news item that, “Ghana lost galamsey fight by deporting Aisha Huang.”



In fact, the legal luminary thinks that the government acted in bad faith by deporting the Chinese national, Aisha Huang in 2018 after her reported involvement in illegal mining in Ghana. He furthered his well-reasoned argument by saying that the government should have tried Aisha Huang to serve as a deterrent to others who intend to exploit Ghana’s natural resources.



Once again, veteran Journalist, Kwasi Pratt Jnr has also said that the government has lost the fight against the menace of illegal small-scale mining, popularly known as ‘galamsey.’ According to him, the menace has become so pervasive that people are no longer hiding in the forest but doing it in the middle of communities.



Implicated government and party officials in the ‘galamseying’



One may not be far from right to conclude or rule out that, as a people, we have lost the fight waged against the ‘galamsey’ menace. However, this stems from the fact that, in recent times, there have been myriad allegations of government and party officials being clandestinely involved in the ‘galamsey’ operations in some parts of Ghana.



In fact, matters get worse and more difficult in fighting against the menace of ‘galamsey’ when government and party officials who are supposed to help the fight against the cancerous menace are alleged to be involved or implicated in the same.



Conclusion



I would like to conclude my article by saying that, it appears extremely difficult for someone to impliedly say that Ghana has either won or lost the fight against the ‘galamsey’ menace. Nonetheless, this is against the background that, the fight against the menace of ‘galamsey’ is an ongoing exercise that keeps improving by the day.



Therefore, it is hard to say whether the government has lost grip of the fight or has won the fight yet. Just as I said, the fight against this cancerous menace is an ongoing process and, it requires much close monitoring, controlling, managing, supervising, and reporting as and when necessary.