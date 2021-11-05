You are here: HomeWallOpinionsArticles2021 11 05Article 1395571

Opinions of Friday, 5 November 2021

Columnist: Waterz Yidana

Galamsey Ghana

We mine away our future for gold and diamonds
Our greed is insatiably endless
The Chinese are more sensible
They annihilate our water bodies and forest

We have raped our own country before them
Our forebears are not resting in peace
They toiled in vain if this is what we do for survival
Like ignominious characters, we let this linger on

Galamsey must cease and Governments have to commit to that
Generate an alternative for the youth and shut the galamsey door
The waters are pure yellow and the trees are shrinking
Enough is enough in Ama Ghana

