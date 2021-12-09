GES announces date for exam for primary four pupils nationwide

Opinions of Thursday, 9 December 2021

Columnist: kwaku Adu-Gyamfi

Excuse Me! Why are we putting the cart before the horse?

Oh Lordy! Our issues have nothing to do with testing and testing. Our

issues have a lot to do with lack of being creative enough to creative

jobs down the road for our unemployed college graduates.



With that in mind, we should get rid of measuring students prowess only through

exams. There is a need to teach entrepreneurship, superb customer service and time- management skills, integrity, credibility and other business enhancing skills in our school system; to prepare our students for the new world socioeconomic order, instead of putting primary four students into unnecessary stress to massage our own inflated ego.



The truth must be told .A nation that depends religiously on natural

resources and religious economy shouldn't gamble with the future of

its human resources.



A quick quiz for our 'book-worms' out there. What is the main export of

Saudi Arabia and Dubai? If you answered 'oil' you're totally wrong. The

fact of the matter is that they both depend religiously on 'tourism'. The

revenue generated from an annual pilgrimage alone is more than the

oil revenue. Dubai ,with the population of three million people had

twelve million visitors in 2019.



The essence of these statistics is to highlight on the importance of

tourism as an alternative to natural resources. And, the need to train

our students to focus on that aspect of the economy.



One more fact that is impacting on our students negatively is the

auctioning off our airwaves to the highest bidders. Turn on your

television right now and the chances are, you will see the televangelists,

one-man church pastors, Sika- Gari practitioners and lottery

forecasters. Imagine if 1/3 of these channels is used to broadcast very

educative and business -friendly materials to prepare our students to

face the real new economic order.



What about our local information centers? Tweaaaa, don't even go

there! With the pretence to sell their sun-tanned and herbal medicine

with expired dates ,they broadcast sexually -explicit materials to

assault the eardrums of our teenagers during odd hours. Now we

wonder why there were so many teenage pregnant candidates at the

recent BECE exam centers across the nation.



The chicken are indeed coming home to roost. And, no one seems to

care. With all our gold-plated degrees and PHDs behind our names

can't we give our future leaders a secured future of their own and a

reason to be optimistic? What is our defining moment?