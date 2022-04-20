Funding universities in Ghana: The way out

Opinions of Wednesday, 20 April 2022

Columnist: Dr. Lawer Egbenya

A tertiary institution is the citadel of knowledge creation and sharing. The human resource of a country needs to be trained, sharpened and retrained to adapt to changing trends so as to maximize potentials and ultimately, to develop the country.



This is the crucial role that tertiary institutions, everywhere, play. In developing countries, it serves as the leveler of improved socioeconomic development between the 'haves' and 'have nots', who pass through it. From these perspectives, accessibility and affordability of tertiary education is paramount not only at the individual level, but at the national level as well.



Universities all over the world are funded from multiple sources. Many universities are funded hugely, predominantly, through the provision of education or research grants in the national budget of those countries.



Others receive such State support in the area of payment of salaries to university staff and provision of infrastructural development. The changing economic situations, globally, particularly in the last decade had occasioned a change in national support of many universities to one in which the universities are positioned to raise funds from individuals, alumni, corporate institutions, benevolent organisations etc.



In the midst of the self-inflicted, largely profligacy and corruption-induced, and COVID-19-driven economic downturn prevailing in Ghana, the government has indicated a medium-term agenda to wean off universities from governmental payroll and instead provide a "block grant" to such institutions.



I must quickly add that the Universities Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) during the recent almost 2-month strike action also had cause to invite the government to go along this tangent. This is a policy decision that potentially has enormous ramifications for university education in Ghana.



It is, therefore, not surprising that it has gained significant attention among stakeholders in the education sector. Certainly, this policy proposal has implications for the operations of public universities in the country and also raises concern about the issues of accessibility and affordability.



The fact that some countries have gone this way, does that mean it is the panacea to funding public universities in our country too? As an academic and a social democrat, these two major concerns are of utmost concern to me. How do we go around this conundrum and settle it once and for all?



The basis of this policy proposal is for the government to save some money for other activities. This means that universities must raise funds to run their operations. Of course, the major clientele of universities remain students.



Universities will be compelled to charge fees that they consider appropriate so as to be able to run effectively. Such fees may turn out to be exorbitant for the parents/guardians of these students. Therefore, the possibility of acquiring tertiary education becoming the reserve of the highest bidder may not be far off.



Families that ain't able to afford such likely colossal monies will be deprived of having university graduates. However, some universities and CSOs are also of the view that allowing universities to raise funds to pay their staff and meet other operational costs will enable them to, more appropriately, compensate their workers for the work being done. This may lead to increased productivity.



To cure the above challenges as well as enabling universities to have access to requisite funds so as to run effectively, the proposed university funding agenda must be revised. Firstly, there must be an agreement on the block grant to be paid by the government and this to-be-agreed fund must religiously be paid and in- or on-time.



The government of Ghana's Scholarship Scheme must be retooled to be abreast with the changing trend of providing financial support to students. More financial assistance in the form of scholarships should be given to deserving applicants or students from economically poor backgrounds.



Just as it happens, often, elsewhere, corporate institutions must institute well functioning scholarship schemes or chairs in our universities to assist students in paying for their education. The universities must also take up income generating and entrepreneurial activities. Innovation and creativity are ideas espoused by our universities.



These must be tapped into urgently. Almost all the universities in the country are already engaged in one or more of such activities. This needs to be urgently increased with the aim of raising more funds for running their operations.



May the essence of having access to tertiary education and the urgency of providing for the smooth administration of our universities be the watch words in this discussion. Our youth deserve the best university education and experience. 'To this call, let us rise'. It's possible! #PossibilityPerspective!