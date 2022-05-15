From the Horse's Own Mouth: Sallahfest in Accra CBD

Opinions of Sunday, 15 May 2022

Columnist: Ijahra Larry

As age-old traditions and customs seem to be phasing out rapidly, it is refreshing to witness a royal reenactment of majestic cultural displays from great African civilizations and groups like the Hausa, the Yoruba, the Fulani, and others on special occasions.



These groups have been at the heart of the foundation and evolution of the Zongo community across Ghana over several generations. This has been possible through communal activities and the maintenance and celebration of heritage, by one and all, especially, during festivals like Eid ul Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan.



The end of Ramadan is characterized with celebrations to mark a successful month of spiritual activity during the Muslim festival of Eid ul Fitr.



Literally translating as the festival for breaking of fast, this festival offers an avenue for merry-making within the confines of Islamic law and local customs.



Muslims both young and old visit friends and family, and organize various activities to mark the occasion. Sisala, One of the oldest Zongo communities in Accra, which is situated in the Central Business District (CBD), in keeping to tradition organizes an Eid ul Fitr carnival unrivaled by none.



Due to the COVID19 pandemic, the carnival was suspended for two years. However, its return in 2022 was remarkable.



Renowned for skilled jockeys, the community showcased its horse riding prowess, which has historically been an essential part of the cultural flourish of glorious kingdoms like the Bariberi, Yoruba, Fulani, and Hausa, the Kayayei chief, etc.



At the head of the procession, was the Greater Accra Hausa chief, followed in no particular order by the Yoruba chief, the Sissala chief and the Kayayei chief among others.



It was a sight to behold as the chiefs and their followers rode in columns respectively under their colorful umbrellas, clad in colorful royal regalia, and their horses beautifully adorned.



The procession was accompanied with music by various brass bands and traditional bands playing tunes to which horse riders got their horses to dance to, likewise the women and children who followed the bands.



Trucks loaded with PA systems play loud music during the procession, while the crowd is interspersed with musketeers who fire their muskets occasionally as an add-on effect.



The procession symbolizes the unity and cohesion of the diverse groups that form the community.



According to Alhaji Rabiu Maude, a horse rider and member of the Hausa chief’s council, “this procession is more cultural and the essence is to keep the tradition as is done elsewhere from where our ancestors came , notably Northern Nigeria”, unlike the usual carnival.