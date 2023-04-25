From GH¢50ghc to GH¢350: The soaring cost of palm nut soup in Ghana

Opinions of Tuesday, 25 April 2023

Columnist: Lawrence odoom

Ghana is facing an alarming issue of rising food prices, making it difficult for many people to afford a decent meal. According to Mr. Bright Botchway, a youth activist and feminist advocate, it is almost impossible to eat a proper local palm nut soup in Ghana unless you have 350ghc (approximately USD 60) to spend.



This is a significant increase from the past, where one could get a good palm nut soup for as little as 50ghc (approximately USD 8.50). The rise in the price of food has been attributed to bad policies and mismanagement of resources by the government, resulting in the inflation of basic commodities.



The high cost of living in Ghana has made it difficult for many to meet their basic needs, and this has particularly affected vulnerable groups such as women, children, and the elderly. The situation is further compounded by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to job losses and reduced income for many Ghanaians.



In light of these challenges, the government must take urgent measures to address the rising food prices in the country. This includes implementing policies that support the growth and development of the agricultural sector, which is the backbone of the Ghanaian economy.



Additionally, there is a need to improve access to credit facilities and other resources for smallholder farmers, who are the major producers of food in the country. This will not only help to increase food production but also create employment opportunities and boost the local economy.



In conclusion, the high cost of food in Ghana is a serious concern that requires immediate action from the government. The government must take a holistic approach to address the underlying causes of the problem, including bad policies and mismanagement of resources. By doing so, we can ensure that all Ghanaians have access to affordable and nutritious food, which is a fundamental human right.