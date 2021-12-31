Freedom fighters or power fighters?

Opinions of Friday, 31 December 2021

Columnist: Joshua Dompreh

Every government/party in governance has people who criticize them. It is either from the opposition party or pressure groups as a whole.



In Ghana, we have experienced a situation where by pressure groups always mount pressure on the ruling government.



Some months ago, we witnessed a group (Name withheld) who have labelled themselves as freedom fighters with their sole aim of being the third force of the nation apart from the two top political parties, the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress.



Another aim of this group is to mount pressure on the ruling party/government to work according to the needs of the citizens and that's why they voted for them. And as a matter of fact, I support this particular agenda.



But things look different here; someone may ask why?



Now, the so-called freedom fighters are deceiving their own followers who had a positive impact on the concerns raised by the leadership themselves. Well, we all know the calibre of both NPP and NDC parties; that is, they are same people and behave similarly when they are in power.



The leadership of the so-called freedom fighters is taking advantage of their own followers by enriching themselves in the name of fighting for the youth, fighting for the future leaders, and all sorts of positive words.



Meanwhile, they managed to convince the innocent followers to join hands and fight for their motherland and be the voice for the voiceless.



As freedom fighters, why should you leave your people behind and enjoy yourself alone? Do you really care about them? What went wrong if you have decided to fight corrupt leaders for the betterment of your beloved nation?



It seems the genuine agenda of the freedom fighters have been twisted and they are leading their followers in the wrong direction.



If we truly want to fight a good fight to mount pressure on these corrupt leaders in suit, we should come together, join hands and hold them accountable for their deeds.



There is a saying that "if you come with equity, you should come with clean hands". We cannot be corrupt and fight corruption.



We should take advantage of the laws of the nation and fight our leaders accordingly, criticize them constructively and refrain from insults and abusive words. As freedom fighters you should not be bootlickers.



You must not enrich yourself by allowing the politicians to twist your brains. We deserve better as citizens of our motherland Ghana.