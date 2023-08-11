Former president Mahama is ‘Dr. Kwame Nkrumah Jnr’ of Ghana: Here is why

Opinions of Friday, 11 August 2023

Columnist: Dr. John-Baptist Naah

The first President of Ghana, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, left an indelible mark in the annals of Ghana’s democratic dispensation despite ruling Ghana for 6 years. Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s image has gone beyond the shores of Ghana and he still lives in the minds of Ghanaians through his visionary leadership style and enduring developmental projects that have proven to be critically useful for Ghana’s development trajectory.



These futuristic developmental projects of Dr. Nkrumah like the Akosombo Dam, Tema Habour, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Adomi Bridge, factories, and industries, etc. qualify him as a generational thinker of his time.



As they say, great leaders stand on the shoulders of equally great leaders to excel in servant leadership. Thus, former President Mahama stood on the wings of late former Presidents, H.E. Ft. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings and H.E. John Evans Atta-Mills of the Fourth Republic. He discharged his ministerial, parliamentary, and presidential responsibilities creditably well.



Former President Mahama has the semblance of the qualities of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and I refer to him as the ‘Dr. Kwame Nkrumah Jr.’ in our present-day Ghana. Here is why!



Like Dr. Nkrumah, former President Mahama possesses great personality traits like an effective communicator and a generational thinker during his time as the fourth President of the Fourth Republic. He has openly expressed his admiration for Dr. Nkrumah, and his strong belief in social democracy as many other Ghanaians do.



In Ghana today, Mahama is the most experienced politician, with enviable visionary leadership acumen compared to others wanting to lead Ghana in the 2024 presidential election.



Whilst in office like Dr. Nkrumah, Mahama undertook durable developmental projects in the areas of education, health, rural electrification, women empowerment, and long-term industrial development.



The impressive infrastructural development under his main 4-year presidency has earned him the name the ‘Nation Builder’. Key examples of infrastructural development projects worthy of mention include the E- blocks to accommodate the ever-growing free Senior Secondary School (FSHS) numbers, Quaternary Hospital - the University of Ghana Medical Center including other hospitals and polyclinics, and other innovative programs.



Although Mahama left office in 2016, these projects play crucial roles in the development of the country. For instance, the E-blocks and hospitals built under his regime have proven to be the ‘messiah’ during the hasty implementation of the FSHS by this current Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led government and the advent of the SARS-COV-19 pandemic respectively.



Former president Mahama demonstrated a commitment to fighting corruption and corruption-related matters under his regime. He held his appointees like Abuga Pele, Youth Employment Agency boss, Victoria Hammah, deputy communications minister, etc. responsible for their actions or inactions.



Unlike what we are experiencing now in this country under the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led government, Mahama made corruption an unattractive venture to engage in. Unlike presidents Nkrumah and Mahama, we are now witnessing all kinds of corruption including hoarding cashing saga at homes, etc. under this Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led regime.



Mahama has been one of the most vilified presidents of Ghana. He was accused of incompetence, corruption scandals in the case of Ford Gift, buying imaginary houses for himself, and slay queens in Dubai. These vile accusations never saw the light of day after he left office in 2016 because of his innocence.



The Opposition NPP wanted to make Mahama irrelevant in Ghanaian politics but that rather made him a national hero after the poor show of his predecessor, President Akufo-Addo.



One of the most admirable strengths of former President Mahama is his calm and collected demeanor amid such worrying accusations. He indeed walked his talk!

Mahama’s national appeal is unquestionable. It is not surprising to see the NDC delegates giving him a 99% endorsement in May 2023 to be their presidential candidate for the 2024 general elections.



His agenda of inclusive development and rebuilding Ghana from the failing Akufo-Addo-led government will be realized when Ghanaians vote for John Dramani Mahama and the NDC back into power next year.



The misrule of Ghana under the ongoing Presidency of Akufo-Addo indeed amplifies the sterling leadership trait and futuristic plans former President Mahama has for Ghana. It will not be surprising to see the second comeback of former President Mahama to contest for resident in the upcoming 2024 general elections.



Mahama is indeed ‘Dr. Kwame Nkrumah Jnr.’ of Ghana as they both have admirable and futuristic commonalities as I espoused above. Ghanaians will decide the faith of his second comeback and the NDC Party come next year in December.