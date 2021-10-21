For life is for life

Opinions of Thursday, 21 October 2021
Columnist: Abdul Rahman Odoi
And his birthday came
The day he’ll claim his name
The day he’ll climb to fame
The day for his usual game
But for the pastor’s claim
That his day will be in flame
He thus sees to change his aim
And to put that doom to shame
And to let the pastor feel the same
For the masses to put him to blame
Rather this led to his day of shame
His fear and panic was very lame
The Police had called it insane
Surely things will go its right frame
Until then the Lion King is tamed
But ‘For Life’ is no small first name
Remember it is an action game
And to end the prophetic mime