For life is for life

Opinions of Thursday, 21 October 2021

Columnist: Abdul Rahman Odoi

And his birthday came

The day he’ll claim his name

The day he’ll climb to fame

The day for his usual game

But for the pastor’s claim

That his day will be in flame

He thus sees to change his aim

And to put that doom to shame

And to let the pastor feel the same

For the masses to put him to blame

Rather this led to his day of shame

His fear and panic was very lame

The Police had called it insane

Surely things will go its right frame

Until then the Lion King is tamed

But ‘For Life’ is no small first name

Remember it is an action game

And to end the prophetic mime