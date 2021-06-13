Fix the country movement not a political football but a call for collective action, political correctness

Opinions of Sunday, 13 June 2021

Columnist: Prince Ayerakwa

In recent times, no issue has gained much more currency in Ghana than the "Fix The Country" movement. Since its emergence, it has brought a lot of hullabaloo among top politicians. This piece will whet your appetite for this issue that has caught the spectacles of many people.



According to one school of thought, the fixation about Fix the Nation mantra is hypocritical, to say the least as though the myriad of problems and challenges facing the country just became manifest over the past few days.



Another school of thought says when we vote for leaders, we give them the license to manage our resources and put them to good use. You don't turn around and tell the taxpayer to build infrastructure when he's asking you to do that and has given you the power to do that.

It's only failed leadership that will respond to its citizen in that manner.



Considerably, fix the country is a call for collective action and political correctness. The government alone cannot do everything no matter the amount you pay as tax.



The responsibility of protecting the nation is embedded in us all whether government or citizens.

We should all do our part in protecting the stability and progress of a nation.



Undoubtedly, the government is responsible for fixing the road, providing quality water and stable electricity. Govt is responsible for protecting water bodies and also protecting lives.

We as citizens should not also behave like “the one who soils the water at the north and ask questions as to who dirtied it in the south”.

Otumfuo rightly said we all know those who are engaged in illegal mining.



Some even bring foreigners to dirty our rivers and then later turn to the government telling the government to fix it.

What happens to our moral responsibilities of protecting our water bodies. Human beings are stewards of God's creation. What happens to our social responsibility of protecting the constitution by reporting such culprits to the authorities. Have we ever sued any person whosoever engaged in illegal mining?



Have we tried to do so and failed?



The progress of this country is embedded in us both as citizens and government. We should know what to do and what not to do at any given time.

Citizens throw rubbish indiscriminately by the roadside and ask the government how he promised to make Accra the cleanest city. How does this happen?



Someone will say the law must work. Can we imprison everybody in case everyone does that? Just as we find it necessary not to dump the refuse in our bedrooms, we should also know that the roadside is not the refuse dump (Ken Mensah).



Sometime ago Zoom lion brought up the idea of dumping plastics into bins labelled as plastics and so on. Some people intentionally decided to do the other way round just to know what may happen.



The development of the country is a system where each party to the system should do his part. Government responsibility should be the government’s and that of citizens should be the citizens.



In the so-called developed countries, philanthropists and NGOs play a great role in making their cities a better place to live, but in Ghana, we have made the change become a heavy millstone on the neck of the government. Many people only think about amassing wealth for themselves. People are not ready to give back to their communities. All they think of is an ostentatious display of wealth and grandiose lifestyles.



Attitudinal change is very important if Ghanaians want to see the change that they are looking for. And until the individual level of consciousness change, change will never happen. Attitude and development are like twins of the same destiny.



No development is spontaneous. It happens as a result of a conscious effort. We have the freedom to dance to the tune of fix the country, but we must not put all the blames on the government when we know that we have a questionable character.



No matter the amount of money you give to your wife as "housekeeping money", it is not enough to make a happy home.



Ghana is at its pension stage. Ghanaians should be enjoying the fruits of their labour now, but it seems nothing is working in this country. Politics has created a divide. That is us(NPP) and them (NDC).

Until we change that notion, we will continue to languish in specious argument whilst we suffer.



Let's Fix the country

Let's fix the I don't care attitude

Government is a collective action



This is a whistle from the thinking room.