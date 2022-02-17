Financial literacy should be included in SHS Curriculum

Opinions of Thursday, 17 February 2022

Columnist: Emmanuel Kwasi Agyepong

Financial literacy has become one of the most concerning issues in developed countries in recent years, especially after the global economic crisis of 2008 since the effects of personal finance are significant to societies.



Prior to the economic crisis of 2008, studies on financial literacy were scarce in academic journals, but governments of many developed countries however gave the needed attention to the issue of financial literacy after the crisis.



Financial literacy is one of the key elements of the growth of individuals because they rely on it to make efficient and effective use of resources. However, policymakers, financial regulatory authorities, and associations of consumers are alarmed that individuals may lack the minimum knowledge of financial concepts required to make well-versed financial decisions.



Research in some jurisdictions has shown that lack of financial literacy has led to high levels of personal and household debt, poor health, inadequate retirement planning, and inadequate stock market participation. Thus, financial literacy has proven to be a very significant issue for discussion, especially for students.



Today's financial world is highly complex when compared with that of a generation ago. Forty years ago, a simple understanding of how to maintain a current and savings account at local banks and savings institutions may have been sufficient.



Now, consumers must be able to differentiate between a wide range of financial products and services and providers of those products and services.



Increasingly, individuals are in charge of their own financial security and are confronted with ever more complex financial instruments. However, there is evidence that many individuals are not well-equipped to make sound financial decisions (Lusardi, 2008).



The absence of financial literacy appears to have an impact on students’ performance. Students who are less financially literate suffer from financial distress. This goes a long way to affect their academic performance. It is therefore essential for senior high school students to acquire basic financial knowledge either through more initiatives by government or other institutions.



Several types of research conducted globally to measure financial literacy among adults have proven that adults tend to exhibit an insufficient level of financial literacy.



Senior high school students in Ghana are not exposed to basic personal finance literacy before completion as the school curriculum places emphasis on getting admission to tertiary institutions rather than inculcating financial literacy such as money management, investments, mutual funds, insurance, and taxes into the syllabus.



As students enter adulthood, a number of important financial decisions are to be taken such as moving away from home for which they might not be adequately ready. Uninformed financial decisions in the early stages of their lives as young adults may have damaging consequences on their lives.



The importance of promoting financial literacy among senior high school students cannot be understated. High school students and young adults have shown to lack even the most basic understanding of topics such as interest rate, inflation, and risk diversification.



A few academic works conducted on the topic in the country have indicated that there is inadequate financial literacy among Ghanaians, especially the youth.



Many researchers, prior to this study, have made supportive studies pertaining to the concept of financial literacy among tertiary students. For instance, Dergisi (2014) suggested that lack of financial literacy among university students threatens security in the country. Also, students who are less financially literate are found to be less likely to plan for future uncertainties.



These studies have undoubtedly prompted individuals and nations the need to enlighten the awareness and involvement of students in financial literacy. The government of Ghana in an attempt to expose the Ghanaian public to the various financial and investment opportunities introduced the ‘financial literacy week’’ in the country. In spite of all the efforts by the government to inculcate financial literacy among the citizens, the financial literacy week is centred on the general public rather than on high school students. Awareness and inculcation of financial literacy are very eminent among high school students as they tend to develop lifelong habits and hence help them develop good money management behaviour as working adults.



Financial literacy is defined by OECD (2005) as “the process by which individuals improve their thought about financial concepts through communication and instruction to make individuals confident and aware of financial risks and opportunities so as to achieve financial well-being.





According to OECD (2005), financial education is the process in which consumers advance their thought about financial products and ideas based on information and objective advice so as to make decisions on the basis of good information in order to improve their wealth. An education that helps the populace to develop the skills necessary to make informed decisions and also suggests measures that improve their financial well-being.



Financial education then provides knowledge, information, and data which equip individuals to make sound choices that improve their economic wellbeing. Financial education is consistently becoming an essential issue being encountered by most economies due to the dynamic and complex nature of the financial markets.



Importance of financial literacy



Financial literacy is a vital life skill for all consumers (individuals, community, and the economy). Financial literacy is made up of knowledge, complementary attitude,s and behaviors that enhance the implementation of this knowledge in daily financial decision-making.



It also helps consumers to make informed judgments and to make effective decisions regarding the use and management of money. Capuano and Ramsay (2011) provided some benefits associated with financial literacy to consumers (individuals), communities, and the economy in a broader sense. Below are some of the benefits.



Benefits to Consumers



Financial education and skills equip both consumers and investors with the urge to acquire more information about the products and services rendered by financial institutions in a country. Financial literacy further promotes self-confidence, control, and independence among consumers. When consumers feel they are taking hold of their finances, they are more expected to partake in the market. Also, consumers possessing an adequate level of knowledge in finance will save for the future, for retirement, and also for uncertain future circumstances.



Benefits to the community



Financial literacy can increase financial inclusion in society if the residents are financially literate. In-depth knowledge and understanding of financial issues allow individuals the opportunity to make use of financial products and services for which financial illiterates may find difficulty in using.



It is revealed that financially knowledgeable people are able to appreciate and pass judgment on government policies (Jappelli, 2010). Moreover, financially literate individuals are also in the position to examine the financial policies of governments and the activities of financial institutions in a particular country.



Financial literacy enhances the understanding and acceptance of relevant political changes, such as health care or pension reforms.



Benefits to the financial system



Studies have proven that individuals who plan for retirement actually save more for retirement and that the people who prepared adequately for retirement accumulate three times as much wealth as the people who did not (Lusardi & Mitchell, 2011).



Financially educated customers are, most of the time, financially efficient. Such individuals encourage innovations among firms in the industry as they are always on the lookout for products of high quality and considerably low in prices.



The attitude they exhibit, forces the various firms who seek to survive in the market to give off their very best in the production of goods and provision of services. It is of the view that financial literacy strengthens market discipline, which is the collective consumer influence on financial institutional behaviour, making these institutions, more likely to operate in a safe, sound, and efficient manner (Hall, 2008).



Conclusion and Recommendation



The inclusion of this topic into the senior high school curriculum is very much significant as they are susceptible to irrational financial decisions which can lead to the habit of borrowing indiscriminately.



Scholars in the field of personal finance have diverse views as to the timing of the concepts but most of them have the opinion that personal financial literacy education should commence at infancy so as to prevent individuals from forming unacceptable habits and consequently becoming financially illiterate adults.



Students must be exposed to financial literacy concepts like money management, savings, investment, insurance, budget, and the importance of it in financial decision-making. Past studies show that students with a high level of financial literacy are abler to reduce their debts. They must therefore be informed and enlightened so as to prevent students from being engaged in deceitful transactions (Comptroller of the currency, 2011). Government must tailor educational programs that meet the unique needs of students.