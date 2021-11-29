You are here: HomeWallOpinionsArticles2021 11 29Article 1412563

Opinions of Monday, 29 November 2021

Columnist: Abdul Rahman Odoi

Filthy minds

The writer is advising people to avoid violence The writer is advising people to avoid violence

Their words are made of swords
Their voice vent violence,
echoing injustice just to untie ties.

They are the deadly dear snakes
Their speeches call for togetherness,
when they actually meant self-aggrandizement.

They use fear to posit their claims
Their touch is soft but oft frosty
With power, they look conceited and haughty

The dominating talk about equality
sounds to them like a bout of frivolity.
Thereby hooking cherished destinies on tenterhooks.

