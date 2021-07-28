Fighting Covid-19: Our duty to God and country

Opinions of Wednesday, 28 July 2021

Columnist: Reverend Atta Badu

In 2020 when the Covid -19 pandemic hit the world, many thought that was the biblical end time much talked about. Not only did religious activities suffer the brunt of the pandemic but it also shook the faith of many, who questioned God and why he would allow his people to suffer such destruction and death.



Though we are not out of the woods, to the glory of God, the storm is over. Indeed the Bible in Isaiah 40:31 says “But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint”. We can say with confidence that we have run and have not fainted because we have waited on the Lord.



We in Ghana cannot forget God’s redemption upon our land. In fact, we will be ungrateful to say God has not been by our side. Although many nations have recorded thousands of deaths, our mortality rate has not even crossed a thousand, which is nothing short of a miracle. Let us not forget this special grace and may we continue to intercede for our brothers and sisters all over the world to fully recover from this deadly virus.



This pandemic has been attributed to a lot of factors and we cannot help but realise our own contribution to our dissipating climate, which may also be a cause of the virus. It is therefore important that we take care of our climate. There's an increased need to preserve the environment now that we are battling a deadly virus. Now more than ever, we need to champion healthy environmental practices. We need to protect our water bodies against galamsey and other harmful practices especially since we know a major preventive measure against the deadly virus is drinking potable water.



We also need to cut down on the indiscriminate felling of tress. By God’s grace, Ghana has been blessed with a rich vegetative cover which we cannot take for granted. We are in the middle of a respiratory pandemic and we cannot afford to breathe in harmful substances. Let us plant more trees, and protect our environment in the best way we can. It is only when we take care of the resources God has given us that he blesses us with more.

The Bible admonishes us in 1 Timothy 2:1-23 to pray for our leaders. As children of God charged to do his bidding, we cannot ignore this clarion call. I urge you to lift our leaders, especially the President and his ministers to God in prayer, asking for divine wisdom for them to navigate this pandemic effectively. Indeed unless the Lord builds the house, the builders labour in vain. (Psalm 127:1) As citizens, we need to realise that nation building is a collective task and one way through which we can build it is through prayers.



In 1Corinthians 10:23, Paul tells us that “all things are permitted, but not all things are of benefit. All things are permitted, but not all things build people up”. As much as social media is very beneficial, the youth especially must use it wisely to the glory of God. The youth must be mindful of the Covid-related publications they share on social media so they will not end up plunging the nation into a state of panic.



Verify the information you share always. “If anyone, then knows the good they ought to do and doesn’t do it, it is a sin for them”. (James 4:17) As Christians, we must endeavour to propagate Christ through our actions wherever we go. In everything, let us find an avenue to bring Christ to the rest of the world who might not have the privilege to encounter him. As such, even in these times, let’s use social media to preach the gospel. You might unknowingly be saving a weak and weary soul who is still recovering from the brunt of the pandemic.



Lastly, Covid-19 showed us during lockdown that in the end all, all have is our Country. So if you don't build your Country, no other Country will be responsible for you. In politics, in our work places, schools and churches, let this knowledge guide our steps and actions.



We cannot call ourselves patriotic citizens or children of God when our actions continue to deprive our nation of its progress. May the Lord be with us and help us to navigate this pandemic successfully. God bless you all. And God bless our homeland Ghana.