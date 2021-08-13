Fear and apprehensiveness has gripped the students of Akyim Asuom SHS

Opinions of Friday, 13 August 2021

Columnist: Kwaku Adu-Gyamfi

Since last week when the news of the senseless robbery that turned

into homicide, hit the airwave and engulfed the entire town, it has

made the inhabitants of this farming community in the Kwaebibirm

district very, very uneasy--to say the least.



As if that was not enough, early yesterday morning (August, 13th

2021), Asuom SHS girls dormitory was attacked by a gun- brandishing

man who tried to enter the girls dorm.



The fact of the matter is that if one of us is not safe, none of us is safe.

Nevertheless, its not so much about the robbery; that has put a sour

taste in the people's mouths, but the fact is supposing, there is a

missing link in the chain of events or the episodes that is making the

inhabitants very suspicious and jittery.



Secondly, the citizenry has been hoping against hope that someone(yes, someone with balls;---and I dont mean a soccer ball) would come out to address the citizenry,the students and Asuom SHS administration; to calm some nerves down, but it never happened, so they're still waiting in vain.



The question is, why are our so-called leaders so quiet about these unfolding negative developments as if they have exploded a megawatt fart in the midst of people whom they respect so much?.



How long can they hide their collective heads in the sand; pretending

they see or hear no evil?



We're anxiously and nervously hungry for the vacuum leadership role to be filled ASAP so as for peace of mind to prevail.



People are yakking with low tone about the latest development which is unfolding in the town as well as the SHS because they need answers very urgently. And, it is all about what is not being said or

explained to their comprehension and satisfaction.



Unfortunately, in our dog -eats -dog and poverty-stricken society and

environment, where money is the equalizer and the determining

factor, the one with the most marbles wins the game of success, life is

now the cheapest commodity in town.



How did we arrive at this juncture? Oh, lordy!! Things are falling apart

indeed.!



Is anyone home to hear my lonely voice?