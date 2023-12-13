Farmer sentenced to 5 Years for threatening DCE in Chereponi

Opinions of Wednesday, 13 December 2023

Columnist: www.ghanaweb.com

The Circuit Court at Yendi in the Northern Region has handed down a 5-year prison sentence to a 45-year-old farmer, Abubakari Numburu, for making death threats against the District Chief Executive for Chereponi.



The conviction falls under Section 75 of the Criminal Offences Act 1960, Act 29.



According to the prosecutor, D/C/Inspector Nicodemus York, the accused, a resident of Kwame Nansoni in the Chereponi district, called the District Chief Executive, Nashiru Zuwera Muda, on November 20, threatening her with the words, "I will kill you if you dare enter Chereponi."



The case was reported to the Chereponi police, leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect, with the assistance of National Security officials.



During his caution statement, the accused admitted to the offence, leading to his conviction to a 5-year imprisonment term by Judge H/H Justice Francis Ayamwuni Asobayire.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/AE



