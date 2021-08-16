Families of Techiman South election centre shootings are disappointed in Akufo-Addo

Opinions of Monday, 16 August 2021

Columnist: Comrade Balluka

President Nana Akufo Addo's official/working visit to Bono East Region especially Techiman South, without any arrangements to meet with the families of the deceased and the victims of the Techiman south shootings, has saddled the families with grave disappointment and sorrow.



It was a matter of grave concern when people were questioning the silence of the president about the killings in Techiman.



Nana Addo never acknowledged those victims anytime he had the opportunity to address Ghanaians. His actions and inaction are confirming the perception that he is divisive, vendetta, and egocentric.



Do you have any idea how the presence of President Nana Addo at the houses of the victims and the deceased families would have done?



I can say without equivocation that, his personality in their various houses or inviting them for a rendezvous would have done the following magics,

1. His presence would have healed wounds.

2. His presence would have softened a hardened heart.

3. His presence would have wiped out painful tears.



All these glorious opportunities were available for the president but he squandered them for reasons only known to himself. It, however, vindicates the perception that he condones mayhem and violence.



And it is the reason why he never condemned nor called to order his minister Oppong Nkrumah and the second speaker of parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu, for their unguarded remarks about the killings in Techiman south by referring to the victims and deceased as criminals and armed robbers respectively.



Frankly, the history writers will have a good story to tell the unborn children about the president's show of disparities among Ghanaians, his approach to issues in respect to the plight of some Ghanaians varies with importance.



The security institution that claimed lives in Techiman south is the same security institution that killed the innocent harmless citizens at Manso Nkwanta for mistaking them for armed robbers, yet the families of those victims were being compensated few months after the incident by the government of Ghana.



Nine months after the Techiman south shootings, no sign of investigation nor any hope of compensation to appease the families to wipe their tears for their lost ones, besides, their lives cannot be brought back to life.



If all these and many avenues have not been exhausted by the president, then there is a problem.



Former president, Kufour, is vindicated by admonishing the NPP delegates to choose his successor then flagbearer "who can hold the nation together", some of us did not understand until Nana Addo became president.



The constitution of the land frowns on discrimination, article 17 (1) (2) (3)and the president is neck-deep in discrimination, divide and rule tactics.