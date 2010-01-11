SWAG consoles Togo

Soccer News of Monday, 11 January 2010

Source: GNA

Accra, Jan 11, GNA- The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has consoled the government and the people of Togo on the death of two members of the Togo national team in Cabinda, Angola, last Friday. A statement issued on Sunday by the Association signed by the President, Ackah Anthony described as dastardly the gruesome murder of The Hawks' assistant coach Amelete Abalo, and the Media officer, Stan Ocloo. It said the heinous act perpetrated by rebels in the Cabinda enclave had sent wrong signals about Africa's capacity to organise high profile tournaments like the upcoming 2010 World Cup in South Africa. "Togo's withdrawal from the tournament, regrettable as it is, reflects a nation's heartbreak that must be understood by all," the statement said. The tragedy that has hit Togo football, the statement noted, rather than have a long-lasting demoralizing effect on the team, should instead inspire a great resurgence among the players.



"In these trying moments, the whole of Africa and indeed the right-thinking world are standing by Togo and Africa football. Regardless of what has happened to Togo, Africa football will be the winner at the end of the day", the statement said.



The statement stressed that the Cabinda tragedy should serve as a wake-up call to all African countries to take security seriously at future tournaments.