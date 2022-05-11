Essumeja youth back Dormaahene

Opinions of Wednesday, 11 May 2022

Columnist: Nana Jude

It has come to our notice that some people who are not natives of Essumeja Asantemanso are granting interviews on oheneba tv threatening Dormaahene Oseadeyo Dr. Nana Agyemang Badu II not to set his foot in the land of Essumeja.



We the Concerned Youth of Essumeja disassociate ourselves from this false news and we confidently says that those people are not natives of Essumeja and don’t know what they are talking about. They might be talking out of their selfish interests or probably don’t know the implications of installing a wrongful person on a throne.



We the youth are strongly behind Dormaahene in every decision he will take concerning this chieftaincy issue because Nana Okyere Kusi Aduoko II is not a royal and do not qualify to ascend the throne.



We will therefore help Dormaahene to do anything within his power to ascertain the truth and help restore the rightful occupant to lead the town. Beyond all odds, the way and manner Nana Yaw Okyere (Nana Okyere Kusi Aduoko II) was enthroned was untraditional and goes against the customs and norms and therefore do not fit to continue leading Essumeja Asantemanso.



In a nutshell, we finally assert that Dormaahene is on the right path and needs to be encouraged on getting the rightful person to lead Essumeja traditionally and we the Concerned Youth are available to give our support for this course.



Long live Aduanafour

Long live Aduana piesie

Long live Essumeja Asantemanso