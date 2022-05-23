Essumeja Kontrihene is a damn joker on his threats to Dormaahene

Opinions of Monday, 23 May 2022

Columnist: Rockson Adofo

In a YouTube video, I chanced upon a day or two ago, I could see the Kontrihene of Essumeja making a big fool of himself. A few minutes into the video, I could not watch it any longer because I found the Kontrihene’s submissions on the installation of the new Essumejahene very infantile and devoid of any truth.



He was rubbishing the candid views vehemently expressed by Dormaahene Oseadeyo Dr. Agyemang Badu II, on the clearly untraditional installation of a total outsider as the new Essumejahene. He went on to dare Dormaahene to step his foot in Essumeja if he was a man and he will see what will happen to him.



By such declaration coming from the Kontrihene of Essumeja in the obviousness of the untraditional and illegal installation of the new Essumejahene, one can only conclude that the Kontrihene is living in cloud-cuckoo-land.



He claims to have been Kontrihene for all the past forty years and therefore knows better the history, thus, the traditions and customs, of Essumeja more than the Dormaahene.



I am afraid, the Kontrihene who is not from the Essumeja Aduana royal family but a different clan, is aiding those determined to rewrite the history of Essumeja to suit their selfish and parochial interests in attempts to satisfy their insatiable greed.



I shall not spend my precious time on the Essumeja Kontrihene whom I see as walking with his stomach but not legs, listening to his heart but not the head. However, I shall ask him a few questions to test his honesty and knowledge of Essumeja traditions by the end of which many a Ghanaian will have seen how stupid, coward, corrupt and dishonest he is.



1. Had there ever been a true Aduana royal family in Essumeja?



2. Is there currently a true Aduana royal family in Essumeja with some living members?



3. Is the person now installed as the Essumejahene from that true Aduana royal family of Essumeja?



4. Nana Kontrihene, are you aware of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s claim that there had never been any true royal family in Essumeja?



5. Are you aware that in November 2012, the same Asantehene concluded in the arbitration of the Essumeja chieftaincy dispute at Manhyia Palace, following the death of Essumejahene Odeneho Nana Oduro Numapau that Nana Adwoa Aborah, the Obaapanin of the Aduana royal family of Essumeja and her family are the true royals of Essumeja?



6. Is Nana Adwoa Aborah not still alive today in Essumeja? If she is, why then is Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II saying that there are no true royals or a true royal family in Essumeja because the family has gone extinct?



7. Do you agree with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II that the Golden Stool or Okomfo Anokye revealed to him in a dream that there is no true royal family with its members alive in Essumeja hence specifying a particular person he has to install as Essumejahene?



8. Do you believe the dream to have come from the Golden Stool or Okomfo Anokye, and if yes, do you trust the dream to be truthful?



9. From the foundations of Essumeja, and by her history, is it Asantehene that appoints their Omanhene, thus, Essumejahene; and if no, why is it acceptable to you today that Asantehene has the absolute right to appoint anyone of his choice as Essumejahene?



10. Is it not you, the Kontrihene, who does not know and understand Essumeja traditions and customs despite your forty years on the throne as Kontrihene, but not the Dormaahene?



11. I put it to you that you are a coward, a sycophant, corrupt, and a colluder aiding the crook “overlord of Asanteman”, indeed the ceremonial head, to rewrite not only Essumeja but Asante history to the suit his diabolic agenda and interests?



12. You Kontrihene of Essumeja and Dormaahene of the Aduana royal origins, who among you knows the royalty history of Essumeja more than the other, and who stands taller to defend the history of Essumeja better than the other, from the look of things?



I can keep asking questions on end. However, time will not allow me, and again, is there any need for it?



To conclude, the Kontrihene of Essumeja is to be seen as not serving the best interests of the Essumeja division within Asanteman. He has sold his conscience for a pittance and connived with Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to deny the Essumeja Aduana royal family their birthright.



The proud and fearless son of Kumawu/Asiampa soil, Rockson Adofo, says without fear that no Golden Stool or Okomfo Anokye revealed who becomes Essumejahene to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as he alleges. It is the figment of his imagination. It is his own personal crafty agenda to push out the true royals of Essumeja to put in place outsiders that he can control to gain more autocratic powers in not only Ashanti but Ghana.



Shame on Essumeja Kontrihene. He had better come again since he does not make sense one bit in the video that I saw that has engendered this publication.