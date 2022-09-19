Effective judiciary system can boost Ghana’s finance and economic development

Opinions of Monday, 19 September 2022

Columnist: Joel Savage

At the highest governmental and political levels throughout the industrialized world, it has been frequently highlighted the crucial role that the judicial system plays in the growth of the national economy. Unfortunately, that hasn't had much of an impact on financial and economic growth in Ghana. What factors are preventing an effective judiciary from accelerating development in Ghana?



It has been emphasized time and time again that strengthening the judicial system is necessary for the modernization of the economy because an efficient judiciary is a crucial institutional element in attracting foreign investment and guaranteeing the highest level of protection for economic entities' rights. To put it another way, inadequate justice systems deter investment.



The president, Nana Akufo Addo, never considered it urgent to discuss with Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, the Supreme Court Justice he appointed, the issue of expanding the role of the judicial system in the implementation of the state investment promotion policy to provide an efficient legal means of encouraging investments in the country of Ghana.



As is well known, the president has granted the Supreme Court exclusive authority to ensure that anything raised by the opposition against the ruling government, is opposed. Therefore, the judges chosen by Akufo Addo only serve him and the NPP party, rather than acting in the best interests of the public and establishing a friendlier justice system for the common people that can attract investment.



Analyzing the NPP government's failure, the high unemployment rate, crime, ongoing corruption, depressed currency, and the reason the nation is in massive debt without accountability, it's quite simple to find the reasons. It's because Nana Akufo Addo, the president, works more for himself and the party. No nation can run a successful government if it does not prioritize serving the needs of its citizens.



The appointment of his relative Ken Ofori-Atta as finance minister is an example, as well as those of Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, Attorney General Godfred Dame, the head of the Electoral Commission Jean Mensa, Inspector General of Police George Dampare, and many others, are examples of appointments made in Akufo Addo's favor that ultimately led to his downfall.



The real purpose of each of the aforementioned individuals' appointments is not to assist every Ghanaian but by depriving the opposition of justice, they either serve the president or the party, making it more challenging to correct issues affecting our nation. In this sense, it is very evident that the type of administration that this government is running serves not the interests of the people but rather their own desire to gain wealth.



The government has failed to stand up for the people because it is not for the people. Fighting for the people entails creating jobs for them so that they can live worthwhile lives. But that has never been the case under this NPP administration. After five years in power, the government is only concerned with creating a new tax they call the E-Levy to loot the people rather than creating jobs for them.



The bogus E-Levy was launched by the NPP government in response to public outcry and complaints, but it has been a failure that caused the closure of thousands of mobile money transfer businesses. The president, who vowed to protect the people's money, instead fostered and supported corruption by adding to his government, politicians, judges, and a journalist, implicated in severe corruption scandals.



What kind of educated president would act in such a way and believe his nation would draw in international investment? The most tragic aspect of this government is that it never changes because it never learns.



That's why I think every NPP politician who says something to break the eight-cycle should get medical or psychological care since such remarks would not be made if your brain was functioning properly.



More importantly, Akufo Addo has demonstrated that he is more like a little child than a president who is wise and mature. Take a look at the destruction and extreme suffering that the NPP government has inflicted on the populace.



Ghana has a hunger problem because the majority of people cannot afford to buy their local food, but the president was unable to control his arrogance. He claims that Mahama has trouble falling asleep since he still can't get over beating him twice in the 2016 and 2020 elections.



When I first read Akufo Addo's comments, I thought my eyes were deceiving me because this is inappropriate. Given that the majority of Ghana’s youth have lost faith in the president and are no more interested in him, it is irrelevant for any wise leader to make such comments since it may cause provocation. There are too many videos making fun of our president on the internet, including Tik-Tok, which saddens me.



Some of them are quite humiliating and degrading, but I don't blame those responsible because Nana Akufo Addo, the president, made it possible for himself. An Ewe chief recently demanded that a project be finished. Akufo Addo said in an interview why the chief shouldn't go and finish the project by himself. The president should have avoided using those words.



Who will trust Akufo Addo if he claims on social media that "Seeing you has strengthened my desire to marry from the Volta region"? That's why I said that the president is to blame for all of his problems and failures. Despite his bad record as Ghana's worst leader, Ghanaians would have supported him strongly if he had shown them love and support early because human error is inevitable.



The key strategic documents of Ghana's justice system reflect an understanding of the relationship between the quality of justice development and the national economy as well as the business and investment climate, but either they are unaware of this relationship or have chosen to ignore it even though it determines both the long-term socio-economic development of the state.



It's not too late; if Kwasi Anin-Yeboah is an intelligent individual, he should either continue to serve Akufo Addo and the NPP party alone or immediately modernizes and transforms the nation's judicial system to encourage investments and revive the ailing economy.



This is because an efficient judiciary system not only fosters a welcoming environment for foreign investment but also safeguards the rights and freedoms of citizens.