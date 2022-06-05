Eastern Region NDC 30th anniversary celebrations

Opinions of Sunday, 5 June 2022

Columnist: DOCTOR KWADWO YE-LARGE

Today is June 4!!!

This date is important to us as a party and reminds us of being accountable to all in all dimensions.

We salute our cadres and join them in celebration of the revolution that has given birth to this stable Republic.



10th June would also be 30 years since we evolved to a successful and most democratised political party in Ghana and possibly Africa.

Let me first of all congratulate the NDC on this special occasion. For three decades, the National Democratic Congress has been at the forefront of perpetuating a stable and functional democratic Ghana. It is no mere coincidence that this has been the longest Republic in the history of Ghana. We are proud of this collective achievement.



For us in the Eastern Region, I would like to pay respect to our Founding Members who we have lost along the way and the four surviving ones namely: Comrades Major(Rtd) Ted Tetteh, Kwame Amfo-Ntiri, Alhaji Abu Mohammed (alias Commander) and Asante Yamoah (alias efie mpo nie). I salute them for believing in the NDC, 30 years ago, and appending their signatures to the official documents that legitimised us as a political party.



The NDC's record in the Eastern Region is unmatched and every community bears witness to our impact. We have led developments in every part of the region without discrimination and have been concerned with providing public goods to the remotest parts of the region.



On this special occasion, I say ayekoo to all our branch, constituency and Regional Executives (both past and present) and all members in the Eastern Region.



I use this opportunity to urge the public to join the NDC to provide you with the positive Change you currently crave for!!



This special occasion must be celebrated! We must be proud of our growth and achievements. Every Constituency should mark it symbolically and eventfully.



*Towards this, my team is supporting every Constituency with a token of Ghc 500 as a seed to raise funds towards the climax of the celebration on 10th June, 2022.*

I will urge all others to reach out to the constituencies and donate towards the successful celebration.



Constituency Chairmen may contact the Deputy Regional Treasurer on Monday (6th June) for further details.



I wish you all a happy 30th Anniversary Celebrations and a successful reorganisation exercise.



KEVOR, Mark-Oliver

Former Eastern Regional Secretary and

Regional Chairman Hopeful

4th June, 2022.