E-Levy!! is it evil-levy or Electronic-Levy? why does the majority need minority to pass it?

Opinions of Saturday, 26 February 2022

Columnist: Kofi Kakraba Pratt

Folks, While the debate rages on whether the E-Levy is the answer to all Ghana’s socio-economic problems or not, I have just settled for the term “Evil-Levy” to summarise it all. Simply put, even the conceptualization of the levy and the idea of it including the planning and implementation is just plain evil. There is no need for a debate.



How can you seek to raise 7bn cedis from the poor when the rich and those in government waste over 12bn cedis a year, according to your own preferred Auditor-General (Not the Ghanaian/ Togolese Domelovo from Ada) is pure simply evil. If our leaders become considerate and stop profligacy, wastage, bathing in the skies, payment to spouses, and driving 47 V8 vehicles from Accra to Kumasi for a one-hour radio interview, we won’t need the “EVIL-LEVY”



Now to the argument that the minority is stopping the majority from passing the bill. How kindergarten is this argument? The party in power says it has a majority in parliament. It has a flagship economic policy proposal that it wants to pass, why blame the minority for your inability to pass it? The minority and about 95% of Ghanaians including me, say it’s an Evil-Levy.



We can’t support it. You say it’s the magic wand of economic emancipation and your economic messiah. Minorities say it will cripple the economy and make the poor poorer and worsen the county’s economic woes. I add that it’s electoral suicide. Don’t pass it. But if you want to pass it, go ahead and suffer the electoral consequence.



Then the funny and most childish argument from the esteemed Minister of Interior, Mr. Ambrose Derry, and his side-kick the “National” NPP pollster, Ben Ehpson that if the minority believes it’s electoral suicide for the NPP, then it must help it pass it. Ebei! What childish argument? The minority argument is very simple.



On this occasion at least, they will stand with the poor in society and the majority of the electorate and make sure that all their 137 MPs vote against the bill when it is presented in parliament. You say you have a majority, 137 plus 1 MP. Use your majority to pass your “EVIL-LEVY” and face the consequence. Why must the minority help you and share in your guilt or electoral suicide? Can’t you use your possibly myopic eyes to see that if the minority helps you to pass the “EVIL-LEVY”, they will be complicit in the passing of the “EVIL-LEVY?”



So simple. You are the majority. Pass your bill and bear the consequences. The minority will not help you with its 137 MPs. Pass the bill alone and face the wrath of the populace alone. If the minority helps you, it becomes your partner in crime and stands on the wrong side of history.



They become your accomplices and stand to gain no electoral advantage from you folly and suicide. It is like wanting to commit suicide because you can’t pay your gamble debts, then you go to your enemy’s house and beg him to openly dish out the poison for you in front of witnesses. Why? Do you want your enemy to be blamed and go to prison for your childish decision to commit suicide? Or is it the best to man up, wise up and face your debtors, and boldly re-negotiate new terms of payment?



Or is it true that the “majority” NPP government has realized that some constituencies are so incensed that they have warned their own NPP MPs not to vote for this “EVIL-LEVY” so even within their own ranks, they are failing to find the numbers in parliament to pass their “EVIL-LEVY”? Please pull the other one. Already, the benefits of the E-Levy for the first year if it were approved, have been eroded by the number of V8s fuelled and driven across the country for the so-called town hall meetings on the EVIL-LEVY.



The town hall meetings go on for about 4 hours. The drivers sit in the sun with the engines of the V8 running and Air-Conditions on, waiting for their ministers and big men to speak brofo inside the halls.



Just add the big lunches, the palm greasing brown envelopes for journalists and hangers-on, the hotel bills for the ministers and party activists that are bussed around to make the town halls look full and participatory as well as the cost of the venues with decorations and you will see that the Town Hall meetings are nothing but a very well choreographed expensive waste on the taxpayer.



Please don’t forget to add the laundering bill for the clean white political suites of the Finance Minister and his entourage. How can you decide on a policy to go to parliament and fail when you proposed 1.75% tax then already decide that you will reduce it to 1.5% and then travel around the country to consult people who you think already agree with you? Should the consultation come before the agreed policy principles or after?



The minority in parliament and we, the ordinary taxpayers in the street, (who can’t join you in bathing in the skies) will not help you or make it easy for you to pass your “EVIL-LEVY”. We dare you, if you have the numbers, pass it.



AND STOP WASTING OUR EARS!