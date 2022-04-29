E-Levy: Is it politics of deceit??

Opinions of Friday, 29 April 2022

Columnist: Kofi Kakraba Pratt

I don’t understand some of the lawyers and MPs on the NDC side of the argument. Let’s be clear. I am totally against the E-Levy. But tried as the minority did, they were beaten by a superior strategy and manoeuvring on the majority in parliament. You win some, you lose some.



But now that it’s law, the way to fight it is not through an injunction. How can you cite the Commissioner-General of GRA for contempt if he goes ahead and implements it on the 1st of May while it remains the law of the land? And why are they deceiving their followers and other gullible patriots that the commissioner general will be foul of the law if he implements it?



Merely by filing an injunction at the SC does not injunct the law. An application for an injunction is not an injunction until and unless it has been granted by the esteemed court. Merely by being aware that an application for an injunction has been filed at the SC does not make it an injunction and does not prevent him from implementing the law of the land as it currently stands on the date of implementation.



He will actually be acting against the law and the express will of parliament, if he fails to implement the law as authorized to do so (by both parliament representing the legislature, passing the bill and the president, representing the executive, assenting to it to make it the law, an act).



Please let us do the right thing and teach our followers the right thing too. By deceiving them, we give them false hope. It can be dangerous if we raise their hopes and those expectations are not met. There is already a cunning perception of bias on the part of the SC. The lawyers miseducation and misinterpretation of the processes of the law can feed into that and bring civil strife, if not properly managed.



Let’s be careful how we conduct affairs of state. Let’s put politics aside and be professionals when it comes to the law.