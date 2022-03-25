Dream fragments from a mental asylum: A crazy prose poem for Ghana, circa 2022

Opinions of Friday, 25 March 2022

Columnist: Charles Akwasi Mintah

It is a blessed morning.

My faith impels me to believe it is.

All the pastors and the prophets compel me to call it blessed.

So I ignore the mists and the dew-dust collage that has formed a uniquely un-nameable miasmatic sheen on my windows.



I believe in spite of all I see that it is a blessed morning. In Ghana

I believe, and then I laugh

In mirthless sarcasm, at Kweku Ananse.

Old Kweku still scaling the heights of folly

While the pot of collective wisdom, in fragments, whirls and whorls on the now deserted common playground.



Four Short Variations Upon a Dream Theme



Last night I had a pretty rough time of it, negotiating diverse nightmarish dreams straddling current affairs and coming events that cast their long shadows.



In one of those, I see a young man, a professional of sorts, in brown khaki pants with a torn backside where a wallet should be. A young man in a long queue trying to haggle over the price of fermented corn dough porridge that has just shot up by two percentage points at Mma Zainabu’s Koko stall. He is screaming at the top of his voice about economic rights and high costs of living. Zuyera, deputizing for Mma, calmly parries away his pretentious nonsense: If you can’t pay for it, move on and let others have their way. Do you mean you are a stranger in Ghana or what?



In a second of those short dreams, a bonfire lits the sky from Madina Zongo Junction to Atomic Junction. The scene is something of a cross between bedlam and pandemonium. Some are blaming the Fire Service. They never arrive on time. They eat too much fufu and forget who they are. Others are saying Gas! Gas! Gas! Still others are bellowing Jesus! Jesus! Jesus! I am placed somewhere close to the scene, because I can feel the heat alright, and someone very close to me, an intellectual-manqué without the certification, keeps referring me to the blow-over from Ukraine. Perhaps it is the beginning of the vaunted Ukrainian counter-attacks against the Russians? So why Zongo junction? The ballast of heat won’t help me make sense of that, alas!



Scene Three is a party scene. A serenade of festooned elite car brands, all black and sinister in a uniquely intimidating way I cannot name. They are slow and deliberate, and yet fast at the same time. They seem to have dominion over the speed spectrum, carrying the powers of sleekness and ponderousness at the same time. I am not so sure about where they are, but something tells me the scene is set around Nsawam, and the spectacular brood is headed purposefully towards an important destination only its entrails know for sure. Onlookers speculate that it is the presidential convoy on its way to grace the first gentleman’s daughter’s marriage to the son of the leading prophetic minister on the continent.



A convoy fit for the Roman gods consummating one of those triumphs that made the Empire believe in its millennial destiny. Behind the illustrious convoy is a ragtag army of “celebrities” singing-dancing making merry saying the chief of staff invited them and other things I could barely make sense of.



Fourth dream fragment: I am surfing through WhatsApp. Naa’s status for the day reads “It is not a good morning. I don’t need to be grateful because it is a new day. Don’t ask me why; this is my status today.” And I am reading that status in my office building that has become a sort of a ghost town because nobody has come to work and also because even my usually reliable office mate Ishmael has decided to “work from home,” etc. etc. From the windows, I smell petrol and cyanide and sense inevitable combustibility. I don’t know when and why. I want to wrestle free, and yet a succubus holds me, holds my screams within me, and everything else seems to indicate that moment before Armageddon…



Then, suddenly, somebody screams: It is our brave new world!!

It could be anybody. The voice sounds Ghanaian. I wake to wheeze humidity of the restless Accra dawn, and practical questions about the price and size of togbee, and the merits or otherwise of Koko sakura confront my waking thoughts.



I wish I hadn’t. But I wake all the same. From fragmented dreams to the land of dreams deferred.



ii. My multiple dysphorias about man’s inhumanity to man



I am not sure about whether I am a man or a woman, or some being in between

In this Brave New Slippery Ghana of Ours.

I am not sure whether I am a sinner or a saint, in the maelstrom of this chaos.

I am not sure I carry hope or despair, against the waves of our own Death Camp.

Our Buchenwald. Our Villa Grimaldi. Our Milles-Collines.

Our Soweto-Nima-Ashaiman Zongolaka.



I could ask Uncle Wiesel. Or Primo.

You know, Primo Levi from the Camps.

But Primo jumped.

Some even say he ran away. Either way, he is not here.

And I am left, wondering:

Perhaps those of you who live in warm East Legon mansions and play on Dubai grounds

Whose joys are topped by big-bosomed wives and International School-attending children

Who snag Elderships of International Churches and wear memberships of great fraternities

Perhaps you could/would tell in the age of e-levy…

Is it us who sinned or our fathers did it?

You know, this pending thing about some eating sour grapes and the teeth of others standing on edge?



While I wait for your answers I ask my friend Zipporah who happens to be a mental health professional what she thinks about:



• The guy in the newspapers who stole 1.2 million cedis from his employers to stake bets and lost all in the process, or



• The honorable judge who sentenced a young man to seven years in hard labor for stealing a bag of rice, or



• The thug who beat up voters at Ayawaso the other day and is now building a mansion in Mobole from the proceeds that nobody paid, or



• Or our leading celebrity who happens to be an actress and a role model who acts by eating the shit of Arab men for money, or



• The politician who walks calmly into the local hotel in my area every other day and spends a cool fifty thousand cedis on clients who unfailingly happen to be other people’s wives (so as to fuck them and let them know that he is a very important person), or



• Or the seventeen-year-old boy who killed his fifteen-year-old girlfriend and took her body parts to a juju man because he wanted to be rich so he could get more girlfriends and big cars,…



• I ask Zipporah about other individuals and acts that beat my mind and she smiles calmly and simply says: I don’t know.

Are these cases for abnormal psychology labs? I don’t know, she says.

Is it something to do with our culture? I don’t know, she smiles.

Does that explain why countries like Mauritius and Botswana and Rwanda are doing well and yet we seem so hell bent on digging ourselves deeper into the abyss of existential nothingness?



I don’t know is a famous expression.

In Australia, the natives say kan-ga-roo for I-don’t-know.

Sometimes, in Ghana, kan-ga-roo also refers to the Courts and the judicial system, generally.



The place of not knowing is the safe redoubt of the ostrich from which it confidently declares itself safe even when everybody else can see otherwise.



iii. From Singapore with Love



Since we all love to claim affinity with the Asian economic tigers at every opportunity, let’s go back to what Uncle Lee Kuan Yew of Singapore says about cultures and outcomes.



Ghana is our happy home. At least that’s what one of our increasingly meaningless songs say. It is the land of the brave and virtuous. The bravery I cannot speak to, but the virtue is probably evidenced by the increasing number of churches whose premises are filled on Sundays and then Mondays and then Tuesdays and then….at just about the same rate as national corruption booms.



Uncle Yew says cultural practices have consequences, and that when a small group of people internalizes the notion that their stomachs and their fancy play things and their cosmetic toys are more important than the needs of the collective whole, if they insist that their greed should be converted into a national religion, complete with acolytes and praise-singers and court jesters and crown peacocks all expensively assembled to parlay to the vanity of this small group of people…these cultural practices have consequences.



Uncle Yew says a nation should be founded on discipline, sacrifice, meritocracy, and a constant aspiration towards excellence drawing on the best resources of that nation.



Uncle Yew says, even in the biggest countries, assembling real talent to build a nation is a challenge and that the best should be combed from all corners and trained to become stakeholders in the critical building processes. In smaller countries where this is harder to find, it is even more critical that due diligence be exercised in seeking and watering the rare specimen.



Uncle Yew says a provincial outlook, a nepotistic worldview, a myopic vision…the peculiar kind of vindictive small-mindedness we privilege here…all of these, on the other hand, aid in the national suicide effort.



Those that love to reference the Asian economic tigers, Uncle Yew and the others have a few more home truths to share. But do we need to go all the way to Singapore or Malaysia to find out that sowing the wind and inheriting the whirlwind make sense together?



IV: Ghana: A Case Study in Worst Practices

Put together gold and diamonds and manganese and copper ore and cocoa and crude oil and all the other resources you can think about.



Then add a corrupt elite that seeks refuge in anachronistic concepts such as moribund ethnonationalism; a group of bare-faced thieves whose only desire is to create one huge sprawling ghetto in which all will bow to their putrid shows of shallow aggrandizement.



Add that to old and yet bitter pantaloons whose vengeance on life expresses itself in a realm where poverty universally pronounced becomes the basis of their claim to wealth.



Add that to the sad specter of old jackals jealous of the laughter of innocent babies and anxious that the dreams of youth may actually come true.

Add that to the desire of “leaders” to humiliate others so as to extract a measure of importance from it.



Add that to the VIP complex that points to an emptiness of the soul and a flatulent desire to be relevant without any qualification to be so.



All the grand features of the psychopathic personality and its multiple rationalizations…



Add all of that and add it in all of its gangrened manifestations and purulent reifications, and then the need to have 130 ministers in a realm made up of a mere 30 million wouldn’t seem odd again and then the need for fiefdoms and kingdoms and layers of big-man-ism without portfolio become obvious.



And then the need to destroy a local health care system while paying outrageous per diems on our national dime for self-declared blue bloods travelling abroad for check-ups won’t seem odd again.



And then the need to extract profit off the pain of victims in disasters won’t seem odd again

And then destroying other people’s businesses just to stand alone in the market won’t be sound silly at all.



And then looting national coffers to pay judgment debts to your friends under false pretenses won’t seem odd again.



And then asking the poor to fund your life of excess via the use of force and coercive instruments of state would sound like good policy.



And when you’ve done all that and more, you can justify e-levy, and q-levy and x-levy too.



After all, the rest of us are just little lambs brought to the slaughter of hunters with gargantuan appetites. How much will ever suffice? Just a little more. Always. Just a little more.



To sir, with a yawn



This nation-state we call our own was destroyed a long time ago by some latent necrophiliacs who thought they could burn all to satiate their individual hungers. Their children, the current so-called leaders who scavenge on the state’s remains may strive to impress. But history will remember them with a yawn. Only a yawn. They are neither original nor memorable. The first rats who sank the boat of our state and fed on the rotten carcasses of the first poor wayfarers of state may merit a passing recall. The current ones? Well, not so much.