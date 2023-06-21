Dr. Gideon Boako: PHD in economic theories, dumb in political theories

Opinions of Wednesday, 21 June 2023

Columnist: E. G. Buckman

Gideon Boako, the economic advisor and spokesperson of the vice president, in an attempt to rebut the analysis that, having an Akan candidate in a country of 47.5% Akan, would give the NPP a significant advantage over the NDC in 2024, than having a non-Akan candidate, makes a pathetic argument that the NDC candidate is not an Akan so if the NPP also chooses Dr. Bawumia, who is non-Akan, there wouldn’t be any motivation for people to vote for John Mahama ahead of him.



This guy is politically dumb as well. So, if there could be issue of motivation in politics, why don’t we choose Alan Kyerematen, an Akan, so that there could be motivation for the Akans to vote massively for him ahead of John Mahama? Which of the two makes a lot of sense in a game of numbers.



Must we throw that advantage away and expect to win in the swing regions like Central, Western, and Bono, and have over 80% votes in the Ashanti Region? I have added Bono because if we mistakenly choose Bawumia, we will likely lose that region because of the Lordina effect.



If you didn’t know, now you can understand why our economy is suffocating. That arrogant guy is not even good at getting basic political analysis correctly.



Gideon Boako, per your motivation argument, it stands to reason that when we choose Alhaji Bawumia, who is a Muslim, against John Mahama, who is a Christian, there could be motivation for the Christians to vote for John Mahama massively ahead of Alhaji Bawumia.



Or, you didn’t think deeply before making that argument. I know you cleverly skipped the religious factor because it makes your candidate appear extremely weak against John Mahama in a market of 71.2% Christians. But, in politics,

every factor counts.



You believe Alhaji can give us the Zongo votes, but you don’t believe that John Mahama can also get more of the Christian votes for the NDC. What a mundane, lopsided belief! I was just passing through, folks.