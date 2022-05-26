Dr. Duffuor’s Ahotor Project: A sustainable financial empowerment for NDC grassroots

Opinions of Thursday, 26 May 2022

Columnist: William Nana Beeko

As the race for the flagbearership of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) gathers steam by day, high stakes coupled with loads of interests have emerged especially when the NDC sees a far better chance of winning the Ghana 2024 elections.



As the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) remains focused on breaking that 8-year political cycle in the wake of resource mismanagement and avoidable economic crisis staring at us, some new faces in the NDC are also likely to enter the fray with the hope of turning the party’s electoral fortunes around in 2024 and further change the NDC status quo.



One of the likely contenders for the NDC flagbearership is the Former Governor of the Bank of Ghana and Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuour who is not new in the NDC.



Good old Dr. Kwabena Duffuor is a well-established successful businessman known to many Ghanaians and people across the world.



It is worthy of mention that Dr. Duffuor in his days in public service made remarkable contributions towards the stabilisation of the Ghanaian economy during his term in office.



He has also empowered Ghanaian SMEs, businesses and created opportunities that have driven wealth creation among the youth.



It is therefore not surprising to see Dr. Duffuor bringing his business and financial empowerment mindset into politics.



Having lost 2016 and 2020 to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) with Former President John Dramani Mahama leading the party, the NDC from all indications is definitely leaving nothing to chance with their eyes set on only one goal, victory 2024.



Over the past decades, one of the major factors that has often driven the winning of national political elections in Ghana has been the resourcing of political party structures at the local constituency levels.



As a result of this, the active influence of political parties particularly financial motivations for polling station agents at polling centers on election days go a long way to determine where the victory goes.



The NDC must however be reminded that the year 2024 is not too far away and there is the need to put their house in order.



It is against this background that Dr. Kwabena Duffuour must be commended for taking a bold step in bringing financial empowerment to NDC grassroots at the constituency levels with his AHOTOR PROJECT, which by far presents an unprecedented timely financial empowerment for NDC grassroots.



This noble project is solely being financed by Dr. Kwabena Duffuor hence the name Dr. Duffuor’s Ahotor Project for NDC Grassroots.



This intervention would also save the NDC a huge financial burden since Dr. Duffuor’s AHOTOR PROJECT would cover all 275 constituencies since it has always been difficult one way or the other to raise funds to finance national elections.



The AHOTOR project is coming to the rescue of NDC grassroots, this is because when the grassroots are empowered financially, the tendency of being bribed with fancy goodies at polling centers can be avoided.



What is AHOTOR PROJECT?



The NDC Ahotor Project will be micro-businesses focusing on social events such as funerals, naming ceremonies, marriage ceremonies, durbars, political campaigns, and rallies which are mostly outdoor activities.



The nature of these activities place high demand on the use of Plastic Chairs, Canopies, Public address systems, power generators, podiums, mobile toilets etc.



Therefore, a local rental business of the accessories owned and run by the party at various constituency levels, will create employment opportunities and generate income which will bring relief (Ahotor) to the grassroots.



The business initiative is a rental service involving the provision of rental equipment to each constituency, for funerals, weddings, and any other social events as desired.



Equipment per constituency



• One hundred plastic chairs



• One public address system (sound system)



• Four canopies



AHOTOR PROJECT IMPLEMENTATION COSTS



The Ahotor Project is estimated to cost a total of GHS 8,250,000 excluding the associated mobilization costs.