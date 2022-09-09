Dr. Duffour's Ahotor Project is better than Ade Coker's cheap TV sets

Opinions of Friday, 9 September 2022

Columnist: Maxwell Okamafo Addo

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NDC Mr. Ade Coker should be kicked out of office when he decides to contest again for the NDC Greater Accra Regional Chairmanship position of the party.



He has overstayed his welcome in the region. If he's not changed he is likely to help the NDC lose the 2024 general elections. He's very selfish and does not wish well for the party. He's someone. Who will help the NDC lose the 2024c Elections if he's retained. This is a man who only shares flat-screen televisions as a bribe to party executives in order to win Elections.



One may ask if shared TV sets are for just a few greedy people better than the Dr. Kwabena Duffours Ahotor project. Most NDC members in the Greater Accra Regional various constituencies are angry and fed up with him and his one-man style of administration because he's leading an agenda to deliberately deny NDC members in the Greater Accra Region of The Dr. Duffour Ahotor Project that will generate huge income for the various constituencies. Most of them have vowed to vote him out since he's not in touch with the grassroots and constituents of the Party. And always go to them when he wants their votes for his self-re-election bid. What angered most of them more was when he was seen on the television flanking the General Secretary of the NDC Mr. Asiedu Nketia in a recent press conference over the Ahotor Project.



His U-turn stance on his Anti-Ahotor Project. They asked if Dr. Kwabena Duffour makes an Ahotor Project donation in the Ashanti region and where does Ade Coker come in. Nodding his head like an agama lizard when Asiedu Nketia was speaking. Is he Ade the NDC chairman for the Ashanti region? When the Ahotor Project was launched by the NDC at the Greater Accra Region for the Korle Klottey constituency and others by Chairman Ofosu Ampofo and Asiedu Nketia.



He Ade deliberately absented himself from the donation. Currently, the Grassroots at the Party level is saying they will not exchange the Ahotor Project for his cheap television sets this time around. And that if others in the Greater Accra Region have had their share during the launch then all other constituencies need theirs in the region. In 2016 when The regional Chairmen were been giving Landcruisers he was not given one. It was not the Party that shared it.



It was an individual financier who shared it. He was considered to be a mole and also was not deserving to lead the Greater Accra Region. They know him very well and he knows that they don't trust him. It's alleged that he used the Party in the Party to raise money for himself. Today he's back claiming to be a John Mahama fanatic. So the Party members should let JDM go unopposed. Just because he wants JDM to identify him. This picture tells a story when Mahama was losing the 2016 elections as the Regional chairmen he didn't have any clue.



Rather organised party members to dress up in white move Mahamas house and lie to him that he had won. Meanwhile, he has never been for Mahama because he didn't get the position he wanted. Rather he chaired both GIHOC and Ghana Export Promotion Authority Board where when the CEO left he arrogated the position of Acting Ceo to himself and was sacked. To be continued.