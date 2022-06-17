Dr. Duffour rather deserves praise on ex-gratia and not Togbe Afede

Opinions of Friday, 17 June 2022

Columnist: Maxwell Okamafo Addo

Finance Minister for four years. Even after my service, I gave my ex-gratia to the country. I paid all my phone bills, I used my own car, and I even stayed in my own house. “I only wanted to work for Ghana so I asked my wife and my children to pray for me so that I don’t get into trouble”, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor said.



Often touted as a patriot, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor in the past served as the governor of the Bank of Ghana. In 2011, he was named by the World Bank as the Best Finance Minister in Africa.



Now a leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Kwabena Duffuor says he is ready to lead the party as its flagbearer when given the nod. Gratitude helps you grow and expand; gratitude brings joy and laughter to your life and into the lives of all those around you" Eileen Caddy.



"Develop an attitude of gratitude, and give thanks for everything that happens to you, knowing that every step forward is a step toward achieving something bigger and better than your current situation" Brian Tracy.



"Rejoice evermore. Pray without ceasing. In everything give thanks; for this is the will of God" Holy Bible 1 Thessalonians 5.16-18. "Therefore, remember Me, I will remember you, and be grateful to me and never be ungrateful" Holy Quran Suratul Ibrahim verse 7. It is only those who are capable of great deep thinking that will be capable of showing gratitude" says a Yoruba proverb. "And he who is ungrateful to man will never be grateful to God" says another.



NDC @ 30 Pondering deeply on the above quotes on gratitude and looking at all these vis-à-vis the penchant of some of our people especially politicians to deliberately or ignorantly ignore the little favours God has done in the life of this country called Ghana.



One cannot but feel the serious urge to try and put the record straight. clearly amounts to a delusion of grandeur for any one man to nurse the idea that he owns or has more stake in the NDC 30 years on.



Today the NDC is at the throat of Paul Adom-Okyere forgetting that there are many examples of Great men like Dr. Kwabena Duffour compared to JDM who took ex-gratia. That's why I prefer Dr. Kwabena Duffour who didn't take an ex-gratia, A personality I have been following for his integrity, honesty and incorruptibility and records of performance anywhere he serves.



@ 30 the NDC should not allow conveniences of the moment to override foundational issues of justice and fairness. Considering the events of the recent past, all well-meaning Ghanaians must reaffirm faith in the constitutional values of justice and fairness in the party.



These values are what will sustain our democracy. We should never allow short-term or a one term candidate political advantages to override these values. We need a candidate who can be been more reassuring and impactful. Many are dispirited and downcast over the one term candidate.



Rather Lets rally round Dr. Duffour to ensure he emerges the nation’s next president, assuring that it would not just be a victory for the electorate but a golden opportunity for national rebirth. Going forward, I see a Dr. Kwabena Duffour presidency which will open “a new chapter in war on poverty, unemployment through viable socio-economic reforms, fight against, low literacy levels, integration of womenfolk, Persons With Disabilities (PWD) in governance; and respect for the Rule of Law, while building a formidable international image for Ghana.



NDC @ 30 it is time for the party to thoroughly examine itself on wasted opportunities. If even God gives all the glory to God for keeping Ghana one and alive until now, our leaders have questions to answer before God and humanity for how they have failed.



The NDC @ 30 years actually owes God a lot of explanations over a wasted opportunity after all he has blessed us with., “We have some explanations to make before God over what we did with what was made available to us as a country. “This NDC needs a resetting and our leaders deserve some spiritual reawakening to get their acts together and be able to utilize the abundant gifts for the elevation of the citizens.



Imagine a surgeon who is completely clueless, but egocentric. Now imagine some few NDC political elites as election looms we need a new Presidential table. For 3 terms, these so called elites continue to con us with Mahama and the electorates by whipping-up sentiments, for his 4th term.



if you are about to be lifted onto an operating table, will you be more interested in the competence of the surgeon who will give you longer life than shorter life than his political affiliation? If the dog meat is prepared carefully, even rice-lovers will eat it.



For 3 terms, unfortunately, the some political elites in the NDC did a terrible job with the dog meat -the mandate given to them by the members. Instead of making a delicious soup, they ate the raw-dog meat and the bones. They threw away the seedpod without realizing that they have thrown away a basket of vegetables.



They have torn their mats and we should make them start sleeping on the ground by resoundingly rejecting them in 2020 Their “I don’t care” attitude to failure should have a political onside the ploy to keep Mahama in the NDC perpetual slavery by these political elites as unacceptable. It is all a fraud.



Unfortunately, my generation that has for years been fed with constant lies, manipulation, and deceit are at ease in the operating table of the incompetent surgeons. playing hanky-panky with other possible candidates for the Presidency.



An illusion (in their heads) of how they transformed deceit in politics to a dangerous new extreme, and it’s time to call a halt toned to re-organize the NDC to make the party comply with the yearnings and aspiration of ordinary members.

“As a corollary, some NDC elders seems to have adopted the cat and mouse game. I shall be back..