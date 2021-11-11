Dr China, the perfect leader for the NPP

Opinions of Thursday, 11 November 2021

Columnist: Oheneba Quame Danso Jnr

According to the idea of transformational leadership, an effective leader is a person who does the following:



Creates an inspiring vision of the future.



Motivates and inspires people to engage with that vision.



Manages delivery of the vision.



Coaches and builds a team, so that it is more effective at achieving the vision.



Each of the definitions given above clearly depicts what Dr China possesses when given the nod as the Next National Treasurer of the New Patriotic Party.



George W. Bush once defines Leadership as "Leadership to me means duty, honour, country. It means character, and it means listening from time to time."



His policies and programmes are what we want to see in a treasurer of our dear party if only we want to break the 8 agenda and is in line with the definition of an effective leader which are as follows:



Creates an inspiring vision of the future: Dr China is ever ready to create an inspiring vision of the future for the party and that he intends to share and they include:



1. He believes it is only an NPP government that can transform this country and make it great and prosperous.



2. For that to happen, the Party must be able to stay in power for at least 4 terms and that requires a stronger party.



3. Building a stronger party to a very large extent depends on how we are able to efficiently manage the Party's Treasury hence my decision to contest the National Treasurer position so as to bring about the needed change.



Motivates and inspires people to engage with that vision.



His plan is to motivate and inspires people to engage with that vision which is Effective Resource Mobilization and it includes;



1. There should be enhanced transparency and accountability on all funds mobilized.



2. Greater, recognition and appreciation should be accorded to all those who donate to the party, irrespective of the amount.



3. There should be training for all constituency officers, particularly the Treasurers and Financial Secretaries.



4. Membership dues collection should be decentralized to make it convenient for people to pay their monthly dues.



5. Other sources of revenue for the Party, including filing fees, donor funding support, revenue from SPVs should be streamlined.



Manages delivery of the vision.



Delivery of the vision will be managed with a planned and strategies way of utilising the resources to help and deepen the grassroots in order to break the 8 agenda of the party.



These superb and vital plans clearly show that Dr China aim of contesting for the National Treasurer position is in the right direction and will help in making the grassroots very strong to fight the battle of breaking the 8 agenda for the party.



The Diaspora for Dr China wishes to plead on the party delegates to vote massively for Dr Kwamena Dwamena for the National Treasurer when the time is due for an effective revenue mobilization from the National straight to the polling station level and with God on our side, together we can achieve victory and build a highly resourceful party for sustained political power.





