Dr. Bawumia beware of the political saboteurs from Kumawu following the MP’s death

Opinions of Monday, 3 April 2023

Columnist: Rockson Adofo

The saboteurs of the late Kumawu MP, Philip Basoah, are very dangerous and are to be watched by Vice President, Dr. Mahammudu Bawumia.



I have reliably been made aware of the late member of parliament for Kumawu constituency, Philip Basoah (Hon), been requested to openly declare his support for Dr. Alhaji Mahammudu Bawumia when he approached Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi, for some assistance of some sort.



As Chairman Wontumi had previously openly declared his support for Dr. Bawumia for the impending selection of the NPP flag bearer-cum-presidential-candidate, he felt it was only right for him to demand anyone approaching him with a request to support his camp and choice of candidate. No wonder that he set a condition for Philip Basoah which he solemnly obliged.



Nevertheless, one of Philip’s saboteurs, I am well informed, went to tell Dr. Bawumia that Philip Basoah was still Alan Kwadwo Kyeremateng’s ardent supporter, although he had publicly declared his support for Dr. Bawumia, thus, switched his allegiance, if indeed, he was with Alan Cash.



Have you seen how dangerous one’s enemies could be and how far they could go to harm you?



They had gone ahead to destroy Philip Basoah long before Dr. Bawumia could possibly or not, be elected the NPP flag bearer-cum-presidential-candidate, let alone, winning the presidential election 2024.



That person’s name has been mentioned to me, surely, he is one of the sworn haters of Philip and a leading member of NPP in that constituency.



Why should people behave so criminally cowardly to the extent of spoiling the image and chances of another person years ahead?



However, whatever the undisclosed decision taken, or opinion formed about Philip by Dr. Bawumia upon hearing the news as broken to him by the saboteur, he, Dr. Bawumia, was one of those people that rushed to visit Philip on his sick and dying bed at Korle-bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, when he became aware of his illness.



I understand Dr. Bawumia donated handsomely, about Ghc25,000.00, towards Philip’s care at the hospital, although a day or so afterwards, Philip passed miserably, taking to that journey of no return to join his Maker.



I very much appreciate the efforts made by Vice President, Dr. Bawumia to pay Philip a visit, let alone, his handsome donation as mentioned above. Alan also visited, I am told. Thank you to both.



I will end by strongly advising Dr. Bawumia to beware of those dangerous persons from Kumawu who will sneak to tell him lies about their fellows all with the motive of courting his friendship and seeking his favours.



They will approach him, pretending to be saints and his best friends but actually wicked people trying their hardest to gain favour in his eyes by destroying others to him.



When anyone comes to tell you anything about another person, whether or not raising doubts in your mind, please let the person know that you will invite the other person over to find out the truth from him or her. Such approach will deter liars from telling lies to people about others.



Beware of that septuagenarian Kwasi Adusei from Kumawu, a man held in high esteem by both Presidents John Agyekum Kufuor and Nana Akufo-Addo but a one such dangerous, selfish and insatiably greedy person. By his obviously demonstrated attitude, he believes in all for me and nothing for others. This time round notwithstanding, he was not the one that approached Dr. Bawumia about Philip still being a supporter of Alan but another of the known saboteurs.



With the passage of time, I shall reveal the identities of all the criminals in NPP in the Kumawu constituency who created hatred between Nana Akufo-Addo and the late Philip Basoah to finally cause his death through complications of inflictions of psychological, mental and health injuries come about through their political victimisation of his position and harassment. Shame on them!