Dr. Akoto under attack by opponents following research findings in the Northern regions

Opinions of Sunday, 22 May 2022

Columnist: Friends of Dr Akoto

The dynamism and aestheticism of today’s politics is gradually changing from the good to the ugly. It is mostly presumed to be practically unconscionable for a politician to envision the sabotage of his political colleagues against the gains of his own Government.



But due to greed and the selfish desire for power, such ethics are gradually being trampled upon and plunged into the dungeons.



Last week an independent political researcher released results showing that Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto has swept the Northern Region with over 42% of the candidates he supported emerging as winners in the recent constituency elections.



This is followed by that Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia with 26% and Mr. Alan Kyerematen with 20%. This has gone to embolden and increase the support base of Dr. Akoto. In furtherance, it has also generated panic and frustration among some supporters of other presidential aspirants.



For instance, there is first-hand information that some of the contenders of Dr. Akoto have paid some media giants and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) with huge sums of money to dent and drag the hard-earned reputation of the Minister for Food and Agriculture into the mud through the dissemination of false information in the form of videos, pictures, and texts.



This grand mischievous political agenda by his political detractors have already commenced. Their purpose is to denigrate his personality, Ministerial achievements, and contributions as a senior member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and through that bring down his hard-earned reputation specially targeted at NPP delegates for the upcoming presidential primaries.



But what these disparagers, who are only interested in their personal political ambition fail to realize is that any attack on the performance of the agricultural sector, and on the personal, political and professional achievements of Dr. Akoto will only have adverse effects on the fortunes and the legacy of the Party and Government.



The Agricultural sector remains the anchor of the economy. It is currently serving as the driver and wind in the sail of the ship of the Nation’s economy. In 2021, the economy grew by 5.4% driven by agriculture which grew by 8.4%. So any attempt to smear and sink its immeasurable contributions with dirty propaganda will have immediate repercussions on the political fortunes of the Party and Government.



To corroborate the aforementioned, it is worthy to note that, the strong growth in the Agricultural sector is a result of the policies under the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) Policy. The crop subsector alone grew by 8.9% in 2021, an unparalleled achievement. This performance makes PFJ under Dr. Akoto, one of the most successful flagships of the Akufo-Addo Government.



We are therefore by this communique forewarning these contenders and detractors to desist and rescind their maliciously fueled agenda for the positive advancement of the Party and Government. We will, in addition, notify all and sundry to disregard any false claims which are being peddled against the affable, competent, and hardworking Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and treat all such with the contempt they rightly deserve.



And be rest assured that, Dr. Akoto will continue to remain resolute in working assiduously toward the forward march of NPP and Ghana’s development.