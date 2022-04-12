Don't fear the enemy that attacks you, but the fake friend that hugs you

Opinions of Tuesday, 12 April 2022

Columnist: Anthony Obeng Afrane

Not too long ago, I did a story on how the NDC must pool resources and ideas together to support JDM to win the 2024 elections, and I specifically mentioned the Ahotor Project. As much as majority hailed the proposal, a few took me to the cleaners and called me names like a sycophant, bootlicker, idiot, etc.



Some though dissented, gave some thought-provoking analysis for example on why the NDC votes in the North are declining which I think the leadership of the Party ought to look at.



That notwithstanding, it is no secret that H.E. John Dramani Mahama is the major headache of the ruling party and would want to go any length to scupper and scuttle the chances of the largest opposition party in the 2024 elections. In fact, they are ready to put sand in our gari and are ready to use anyone who will avail him or herself for the mission, and the story of the wicked mice comes to mind.



One day a mouse and his son went on a destruction spree on someone's pepper farm, chewing every pepper they saw. The son complained to his father, "Dad, why are we chewing these pepper? It's hot and besides, it's not palatable".



His dad responded, "Shut up! I know it's unpalatable and hot, but we're only being wicked and destructive." (Ye bo Abro.)



Anyway, I'm not going to say much, but want to conclude with a true story of a woman from India who lived in the Middle Ages and had a pet snake, a python, which she loved so much. The snake was four metres long and looked healthy.



However, one day her unusual pet just stopped eating.



This lack of appetite in the snake continued over a few weeks. The desperate woman tried everything she could and offered anything that a snake would like to strangle and eat. Nothing worked, and finally, the woman took her loving pet to a veterinary doctor as a last resort.



The doctor listened to the woman carefully and asked, “Does your snake sleep with you at night, wrap around you closely, and spread out throughout its length?”



The woman was surprised and with a lot of hope, she said, “Yes! Yes! It does it every day and it makes me so sad because I think it's asking something of me, and I cannot help it feel better.”



Then, the doctor said something shocking and most unexpected. “Madam, your pet is not sick; it is just preparing to eat you.” Yes, the python wasn’t sick but it has been preparing to eat her instead!



“Every time, it is creeping and 'hugging' you, wrapping around your body, it is checking your size to weigh how a great meal you are and how it must be prepared before the attack. And yes, it does not eat, in order to have enough space to digest you more easily,” the doctor said.



This story comes with a moral lesson that even people close to you, whom you are very affectionate with, can, have mean intentions. You need to identify the snakes around you and their true intent.



Hugs and kisses are not always honest. Don’t fear the enemy that attacks you, but the fake friend that hugs you.