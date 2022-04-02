Does the President assent to the E-Levy invalidate the case in court?

Opinions of Saturday, 2 April 2022

Columnist: Akumbobe Robert

The President, Akufo-Addo, on Thursday, March 31, assented to the Electronic Transaction Levy (e-levy) bill into law.



Many are wondering and asking if that move invalidated the case in court.



According to Abraham Amaliba, the answer is no, but it has put undue pressure on the justices of the supreme court who will be sitting on the case.



In his view, the actions of the President are not wrong, but undesirable. Mr. Abraham Amaliba stated this position on TV3 key points on Saturday:



"The action of the President has put undue pressure on the justices of the Supreme Court. He was reckless in doing that because he was aware there was a case in the Supreme Court. His act is not illegal, but his action is not desirable".



Politics is a game of tricks and machination. Each party takes decisions they think will be to their advantage.



If what Amaliba is saying is anything to go by, then you can say the President is doing what will favour him and his party.



If by assenting to the bill, the undue pressure put on the judges would help him to have a favourable decision, who on earth would not have taken that decision if you were to be in the shoes of the President?



We will soon find out if the supreme court will be able to bring finality to this controversial levy.