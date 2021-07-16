Do you have spiritual understanding?

Opinions of Friday, 16 July 2021

Columnist: Kakra Baiden

For this cause we also, since the day we heard it, do not cease to pray for you, and to desire that ye might be filled with the knowledge of his will in all wisdom and spiritual understanding. — Colosians 1:9



There is a mental or carnal way and a spiritual way of understanding things. The carnal mind evaluates things only on a natural level, relying primarily on the five senses: sight, smell, touch, taste, and hearing. The spiritual mind, however, evaluates things spiritually by discernment.



Before I got married I received a gift from our bishop’s mother. It was a centre table. I said to myself, “This is for people who are about to get married, so why me?”



Immediately I knew this was a sign from God; it was time to get married. Though this was a physical gesture, it had a spiritual meaning; a prophecy in disguise.



Carnal people cannot handle spiritual things. When they see, for example, a pastor counselling a woman, they assume there is something going on between the pastor and the woman. Do you have a carnal attitude towards everything? You cannot receive anything from God if you are carnal.



How can you be spiritual? I will give you two tips: prayer and studying the Bible. Resolve to spend an hour in prayer every day!



