Do you feel rejected?

Opinions of Monday, 5 July 2021

Columnist: Kakra Baiden

And they all forsook him, and fled — Mark 14:50





A man told me his mother abandoned him at the hospital the instant he was born because he was supposedly ugly. Are you in a similar situation? Have you ever been rejected by someone you love? Maybe yours is in the context of your job. Do you have a boss who cannot stand you?



“Rejection” means not to be accepted or approved. Everyone goes through some form of rejection at some point in time. Can you imagine how Jesus felt when His own Father rejected Him on the cross? Jesus cried out to His Maker, “Eli, Eli, lama sabachthani? that is to say, My God, my God, why hast thou forsaken me?” (Matt. 27:46). Nevertheless, Jesus knew rejection was part of the game and was prepared to endure to the end.



There are people who cannot operate when they are not praised or applauded. The moment you depend solely on praises and applause to succeed, you may falter when they cease.



In your lowly moments encourage yourself in the Lord your God. Listen to a good, relevant message or play a powerful worship song and feel the Holy Spirit fill you like wine.



A winner must be prepared to be lonely when the situation demands it because rejection is part of winning.



The only person who will not reject you is Jesus. He has promised never to leave or forsake you. Let Him be your anchor today!



