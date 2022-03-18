Do Ghanaians think the Holy God will dwell in a cathedral built by Akufo-Addo?

Opinions of Friday, 18 March 2022

Columnist: Joel Savage

Many people use the bible, try to convince others that they are good people, especially when it comes to trust issues, money, property, etc; but inwardly, they are not what they want others to believe they are. Ghana’s president, Nana Akufo-Addo is one of them.



After failing two attempts to become the president of Ghana, it seems Akufo Addo promised to dedicate a Cathedral to God if he becomes the president of Ghana. Without any expectations, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo won the presidential race in 2016 and became the president of our dear nation Ghana.



Before becoming the president, Akufo Addo has already won the confidence of the common people to believe he is a strongly religious person and based on his commitment to God, he will be better than the former Ghanaian leader, John Dramani Mahama.



Akufo Addo’s supporters increased rapidly, after many promises, including cutting taxes, protecting the public’s purse, and making the Cedi currency strong through a flexible economy at the comfort of the common people. Unfortunately, Akufo Addo failed all his promises.



Today, he appears to be the worst and the most corrupt president in the political history of Ghana.



Akufo-Addo has incurred a huge foreign debt on Ghana, without accountability, a debt that could take decades to be paid off. Above all, he has created a high rate of unemployment, the fact that after five years in power, he couldn’t create a single job.



In any good country, a president that fails promises has to either resign or apologize to the people. Akufo-Addo failed to do both, instead, he wants the common Ghanaians to accept E-Levy even though he promised to cut taxes, meanwhile, his government has already created multiple taxations, including COVID tax.



Why should an unreasonable president like Akufo Addo build a Cathedral and dedicate it to God? Will the holy God ever dwell in such a Cathedral? I don’t think so, therefore, the president should avoid wasting his time and money on a Cathedral. God hates hypocrites and political oppressors.