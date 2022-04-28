Diverting resources of PWDs is unacceptable under me - Kpando MCE

Opinions of Thursday, 28 April 2022

Columnist: Albert Gooddays

Municipal Chief Executive for Kpando Municipality in the Volta region, Joeffery Badasu has said that, Persons Living with Disability (PWDs) shall benefit from what they deserve accordingly without cheating them.



According to him, he is poised to ensure that such persons in his jurisdiction have an independent life hence his outfit will always give a listening ears to their plights.



He said, under his tenure as MCE for the area, he will make sure that resources meant for PWDs will reach them without passing any loopholes.



"I can tell you on an authority that so far as I continue to be here as the MCE for Kpando, I will make sure whatever that is sent from government for people with disability I will monitor it and make sure I deliver it myself directly to these people so that whatever problem that happened in the past where resources are sent and the People don't see them it will not happen this time round."



He said this on Monday, April 25 after he donated some 13 wheelchairs and 10 walking sticks to some persons with disability in the area.



The twenty three beneficiaries, including two children received the items after they have appealed for them through the office of the Ghana Federation of Disability Organization under the auspices of the Social Welfare Department of Kpando Municipality.



Speaking on stigmatization, the MCE urged parents and guardian not to locked their disabled children and relatives in room rather, welcome them into the society and give them equal treatment and opportunities.



Joeffery Badasu also asked PDWs in the area and Ghana as whole to identify their potential and seek for government's intervention in other to get the necessary support they need for their survival and not to be beggars on street.



He said in Kpando, he will gradually move disabled beggars on the streets and give them sustainable opportunities.



The Municipal Director of Social Welfare and Community Development, Divine Kwame Gati disclosed that, there are some 503 disabled persons in the municipality and out of which a greater number are benefiting from the various government's social intervention programmes.



He mentioned that, there has been an improvement since the department started equipping and empowering such people "if we do assessment with the support we've given them, a lot of them attest to the fact that, the support we are giving them is really helping them".



Many of the registered PWDs are given educational scholarship, agricultural support to go into farming and start-up packages for business, authorities said.



Vivian Nartey, the Municipal President of the Ghana Federation of Disability Organization thanked the Assembly and government as a whole for paying an attention to the development of persons with disability.



She disclosed that, during the Covid-19 era, "We cried to government to assist us and luckily they provided us with some wheelchairs, walking sticks and others, we're very grateful".



One of the beneficiaries, Rebecca Amewusika was grateful for the intervention, she said the wheelchair will now assist her to move from one place to another easily, she called for further support, especially "those of us into farming, we need inputs to aid us especially fertilizer".