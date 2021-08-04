Diversity and Inclusion: The key to national development

Opinions of Wednesday, 4 August 2021

Columnist: Collins Yao Losu, Contributor

Good day to all my audience. It has been a while since I last came your way with issues of concern requiring practical steps to be taken to conscientize people to achieve global peace and security, economic development, and the protection of fundamental human rights.



I am firstly grateful to all who had supported me with crucial pieces of advice and encouragement to come out better. I am hopeful that this article would help us to appreciate certain basic concepts which would awaken our thought and conscience geared toward peaceful co-existence for national development.



Although the subject of diversity and inclusion has been with us since time immemorial, it is gradually becoming the emerging focal area for many interest groups, corporations, and nations at large.



It is given this that the global community has set the tone for inclusion through the implementation of the Leave No One Behind (LNOB) agenda which is well documented in global policies like the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



As to whether these initiatives have positively affected the developmental plans of developing countries is a subject for another day.



Importantly, the struggles of several minority groups such as the disability groups, women groups, children especially in the third world countries to re-echo the position of the international community have fallen on deaf ears, except for few initiatives which have yielded very minimal results.



One thing that has eluded these leaders yet turn around to look for is the loss of over 5 percent of their GDP for not providing the necessary equipment to facilitate the inclusion of persons with disabilities into the job market, (ILO 2013 report).



It should be noted that no single individual on the surface of the earth has all the fingers the same yet can use them in achieving many tasks. Similarly, are no two individuals equal (even twins) but can help in national development despite the differences. The same is the subject of inclusion which calls for all differences to be buried under the umbrella of inclusion.



The concept of diversity encompasses acceptance and respect. It means understanding that everyone is unique and recognizing our differences.

Diversity takes several forms, it is manifested in ethnicity, religion, geographical location, race, ideology, age, disability, gender, and so on, yet the future looks very gloomy as there would be further fragmentations of diversity into several and smaller forms in the days to come.



This will threaten global peace and human survival as well as retard national development if the situation is not managed properly.



It is therefore relevant for the concept of diversity and inclusion to be better understood by all. so that as humans, we can appreciate each other and complement the effort of one another to drive national development since the baobab tree cannot be embraced by one.



Inclusion is the deliberate effort to create an environment where everyone is respected and empowered to contribute equally and supported with access to the same resources and opportunities, regardless of individual demographics and dissimilitude.



The subject of inclusion is based on three main principles. These are the creation of a safe environment for all, a situation where everybody feels valued, and a condition where everybody is welcomed.



For one to work hard in the interest of national development, the person must feel safe. And if a person’s safety is threatened in an environment, it impacts negatively on his or her output.



In the same way, when a person is undervalued in the space in which he finds him or herself, misunderstanding sets in which impedes productivity. And if you are in an environment where you are not welcomed, you certainly cannot feel at home and contribute to growth.



It is, therefore, significant to emphasize that, diversity is an avoidable danger that confronts the international community whose pragmatic solution is inclusion. However, if these basic principles of inclusion are threatened, the world would be thrown into disarray which would affect growth and development.



Some of these signals may not be visible enough but would take the form of undertone conflicts leading to demotivation, anger, and dissatisfaction which would negatively affect output. This would as well have serious import on national growth.



Therefore, it is relevant for every individual to cultivate the habit and act in a way that creates a safe space for all, ensuring that everyone feels valued wherever they find themselves and create an atmosphere in which everyone feels welcomed. It is through this that the seed of inclusion is planted which would grow to pave way for the potential of other marginalized groups to be realized.



The economic and social development of nations requires that all persons be engaged for the full benefits of unique talents and giftings of all groups of people. Attitudes about inclusion and appreciation of each other’s abilities are positive when a diverse group of people can do something together.



When people with diverse backgrounds spend time together, they quickly learn that: They have common dreams, interests, and goals. They identify that there is more than one way to approach a new challenge and the benefit goes to everyone for working as a team.



To sufficiently consolidate the basic principles of inclusion discussed above, we must strengthen the practice of some basic virtues as humans. The first one to consider is the culture of respect.



When respect is given to one another, the negative effect of diversity would be minimized. In an environment where everybody is duly respected, you are free to share ideas and augment each other’s strengths which usually yields positive outcomes. Respect serves as a bond to all differences at giving space.



Closely related to the above is the act of tolerance. After according the needed respect to all, the next thing to do is to tolerate them. This does not imply that, even if the wrong thing is done, one should condone it. It is about respectfully putting your opinion across.



Tolerance provides the space to accept and work with everybody as a brother. It shadows the numerous differences and creates a peaceful and harmonious environment needed for national development. The peaceful accolade enjoyed by the republic of Ghana among her peers is masterminded by the culture of tolerance among her citizens.



A situation where Christians and Muslims live in the same vicinity and celebrate their festivals together. A practice where people from one ethnic group marry from another bridging the gap of differences. With tolerance, we can create a welcoming environment for all.



Another crucial factor critical to the basic principles of inclusion is equal opportunity for all.



For people to be valued, they ought to be given equal opportunity. Equal opportunity also provides the space for the potentials of the marginalized in society to be seen. Anytime that equal opportunity is absent, people feel valued which then threatens unity and inclusion which affect growth.



Many persons with disabilities in Africa and the globe at large are usually denied the equal opportunity by leaders in various facets thereby threatens the practice of inclusion.



Organizations such as Azubi Africa who had decided to make inclusion part of their DNA by providing equal opportunity to all trainees regardless of status, hence had continually trained persons with disabilities in the acquisition of digital skills for employment, deserve to be commended and resourced to expand their scope.



In summation, the emerging issues of inclusion and diversity should be treated with all seriousness to avoid the pending danger that will arise because of improper handling. We should all try to create an environment in which everyone is safe, feels valued, and welcomed as the basic principles of inclusion dictate.



The culture of respect and tolerance, as well as the provision of equal opportunity, should be accorded everyone and hence would consolidate the basic principles of inclusion. When the concept of inclusion is properly dealt with, national growth and development would be the byproduct.